At the helm are their head coaches, who oftentimes, hold the key that can unlock the true potential of an NFL roster. Check out our NFL odds series for our 2023-24 Coach of the Year prediction and pick.

With one game already behind us, it's no surprise to see Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell listed as the betting favorite to take home the award. Behind him is Broncos' Sean Payton, Bears' Matt Eberflus, Jets' Robert Saleh, and Packers' Matt LaFleur. While any coach can take home this award with the right season, we'll be taking a look at the current betting favorites.

Here are the 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bijan Robinson: +300

Bryce Young: +450

Anthony Richardson: +900

Jahmyr Gibbs: +900

CJ Stroud: +1000

Why Bijan Robinson Could Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bijan Robinson is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. The Atlanta Falcons running back has all the tools to be a star in the NFL, including elite running ability, receiving skills, and pass blocking prowess. Robinson was a two-time All-American at Texas, where he rushed for 2,707 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons. He is a powerful runner who can break tackles and make defenders miss in the open field. He is also a good receiver out of the backfield, catching 60 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns in college.

Robinson is entering a good situation in Atlanta. The Falcons have a strong offensive line that should be able to open holes for him to run through. They also have a young quarterback in Marcus Mariota who can make plays downfield, which will open up opportunities for Robinson in the passing game. Robinson is the clear favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has the talent and the opportunity to be a star in the NFL. If he stays healthy, he should have a big year for the Falcons.

Why Bryce Young Could Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bryce Young is the most talented quarterback to enter the NFL in years. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 as a sophomore at Alabama, and he has all the tools to be a star in the NFL. Young is a gifted passer with a strong arm and excellent accuracy. He is also a good decision-maker and has the ability to make plays under pressure. In college, he threw for 4,873 yards and 47 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.

Young is also a mobile quarterback who can extend plays with his legs. He is not afraid to run the ball, and he has the speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss. In college, he rushed for 425 yards and four touchdowns. Young is entering a good situation in Carolina. The Panthers have a strong offensive line that should be able to protect him, and they have a number of talented receivers who can make plays downfield. If Young can stay healthy, he should have a big year for the Panthers.

Why Anthony Richardson Could Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Anthony Richardson is the most exciting quarterback prospect to enter the NFL in years. He has all the physical tools to be a star, including a strong arm, mobility, and athleticism. Richardson is a dual-threat quarterback who can beat defenses with his arm and his legs. He is not afraid to take off and run, and he has the speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss. In college, he threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and he also rushed for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Richardson is entering a good situation in Indianapolis. The Colts have a strong offensive line that should be able to protect him, and they have a number of talented receivers who can make plays downfield. If Richardson can stay healthy, he truly could have a special year for the Indianapolis Colts.

Why Jahmyr Gibbs Could Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahmyr Gibbs is the most versatile running back to enter the NFL in years. He has the ability to run, catch, and pass, and he is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Gibbs was a two-way star at Alabama, where he rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns, caught 44 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He is a dynamic playmaker who can make defenders miss in the open field.

Gibbs is entering a good situation in Detroit. The Lions have a young quarterback in Jared Goff who needs a running back to take some pressure off him. Gibbs is the perfect player to do that. He can be a home run threat every time he touches the ball. The way he flashed his quickness in spurts in his week one game against the Chiefs, the sky is the limit for Gibbs once the Detroit Lions let the reigns go.

Why CJ Stroud Could Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback, has been making waves in the NFL since he was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud is the most talented quarterback to enter the NFL in years. He was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2022 as a junior at Ohio State, and he has all the tools to be a star in the NFL.

Stroud is a gifted passer with a strong arm and excellent accuracy. He is also a good decision-maker and has the ability to make plays under pressure. In college, he threw for 6,439 yards and 44 touchdowns with six interceptions. Stroud is also a mobile quarterback who can extend plays with his legs. He is not afraid to run the ball, and he has the speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss. In college, he rushed for 178 yards and five touchdowns. Stroud has a good group of young players mixed with a good head coach in DeMeco Ryans, Stroud could be in line for a good rookie season.

Final 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick

This year’s rookie class is full of great talent and it starts at the top with Bijan Robinson who has the surefire best scenario to be not just the rookie of the year but one of the best running backs this season. Having Arthur Smith as his head coach is the deciding factor as he knows how to utilize a bellcow running back as he did with Derrick Henry during his time with the Tennessee Titans. Robinson has some tough competition but he is most likely to get this year’s award and be a force in the NFL for years to come.

Final 2023-24 Offensive Rookie of the Year Prediction & Pick: ()