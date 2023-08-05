It's a new season and there are plenty of excitement around the Baltimore Ravens. We are here to share our NFL odds series while also discussing some Ravens betting specials predictions for the 2023 season.

The Ravens made a lot of changes during the offseason. Now, we get to look at how those changes will affect their betting specials. Let's take a look below.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Baltimore Ravens Betting Specials

Baltimore Ravens to Score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -120

Lamar Jackson To Throw 30+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +200

Lamar Jackson To Score +10 Rushing Touchdown: +250

Baltimore Ravens to beat Cincinnati Bengals On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +300

Baltimore Ravens to Reach AFC Championship Game: +400

Odell Beckham Jr. to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns: +800

Baltimore Ravens to Score +1 Passing Touchdown: +1500

Baltimore Ravens to be Undefeated in AFC North Games: +2500

Why The Baltimore Ravens to Score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game

The Ravens accomplished this in every game except for a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, they managed just three points in that game. Assuming everyone stays healthy, the Ravens have a chance to accomplish this feat. Moreover, they have so much talent on the offensive side of the ball. They do have a date with the San Francisco 49ers on their schedule. Additionally, they also have six games against their division.

Why Lamar Jackson Will Throw 30+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Jackson accomplished this feat in 2019. Then, he tossed 26 touchdowns in 2020. But things have fallen by the wayside since then. Sadly, injuries have derailed his past two seasons. Jackson can throw 30 touchdowns. Yet, he cannot stay healthy. Jackson has the talent, but will he stay upright?

Why Lamar Jackson To Score +10 Rushing Touchdown

Jackson has never hit 10 rushing touchdowns. Surprisingly, he has come close, but not enough to threaten it. Jackson had seven in 2019 and 2020. Yet, injuries also derailed his chance to do this. Is Jackson capable of running for 10 scores? Yes, he definitely has the capability. But he will also be coming off an injury and now has more weapons to throw to.

Why The Baltimore Ravens Will Sweep the Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens last sweep of the Bengals came in 2020. However, they have not been able to do it since Joe Burrow fully took control of the Bengals. The Ravens are just 1-4 (counting playoffs) against the Bengals since the start of the 2021 season. Therefore, this likely will not happen unless Burrow suffers a serious injury and does not play in either game.

Why The Ravens Will Reach the AFC Championship Game

The Ravens have not made it to the AFC Championship Game since the 2012 season when they won the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they have not been able to cross the barrier with Jackson as their quarterback. They came close a few years ago when they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Yet, they have struggled in the years since.

Why Odell Beckham Jr. Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns

Beckham has endured numerous injuries. Thus, it has hindered his performance. Beckham last scored over 10 receiving touchdowns in 2016. Significantly, it was his third year in a row accomplishing this. But he has struggled with consistency and also suffered injuries. Thus, it would not be a wise bet to make for Beckham to score over 10.

Why The Ravens Will Score +1 Passing Touchdown in Every Game

The Ravens have the weapons. Yet, they also have a quarterback that does not throw consistently. The Ravens will likely have a game where they run the ball. Furthermore, they also play in a cold climate which could make it difficult for the Ravens to pass the ball in December. The Ravens likely will score a touchdown in every game. Consequently, there will be some struggles as they cannot score consistently.

Why The Ravens Will Go 6-0 Against Their Division

The Ravens have not swept their division since 2011. Moreover, they probably play in the toughest division in football. The Ravens play in the same division as the Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Additionally, they went 3-3 against their division rivals, with each game being close. It is not going to happen unless the rest of their division rivals suffer numerous injuries.

Final Ravens Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

There is only one bet that I feel comfortable advising to bet on. Unfortunately, the Ravens just cannot stay healthy. It hinders their chances of hitting these betting specials because they often face radical shifts in adjusting to the ailments. Therefore, the Ravens getting a touchdown in every game is the only pick to make.

Final Ravens Betting Specials Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens to Score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: -120