NFL Odds: Bears vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The New York Giants host the Chicago Bears for Week 4 action! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Giants prediction and pick.

Shockingly enough, this is a matchup between two (2-1) teams. Not many predicted the Bears nor the Giants would have a winning record at any point in the season. Yet, the Bears are (2-1) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans as well as the Carolina Panthers. New York fell to the Dallas Cowboys on MNF last week and will look to bounce back against the Bears.

Here are the Bears-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Giants Odds

Chicago Bears: +3 (-115)

New York Giants: -3 (-105)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears will be without starting running back David Montgomery as he is out with an injury. Backup Khalil Herbert will start and he is fresh off of a huge performance. Herbert carried the ball 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans. It’s safe to say he will continue to get carries against a defense that doesn’t stop the run. The Bears will cover this spread if they can get their running game intact once again. With Justin Fields’ ability to escape the pocket, the Giants will be struggling to contain. Defensive end Leonard Williams is out for the Giants and that helps this cause.

Defensively, the biggest test will be stopping Saquon Barkley. Barkley is running like his old self this season with 53 carries, 317 yards, and two tubs. The Giants are short receivers this week with the loss of Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney also ruled out with a hamstring injury. Expect them to run the ball more often than not. Bears’ linebacker Roquon Smith is having a stellar season so far with 36 tackles through three games.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, the Giants must make sure they can run the ball. Not having Shepard or Toney out there will make it tough for quarterback Daniel Jones. Who must step up? That’s right, Kenny Golladay. The man who says he needs to be on the field will likely be on the field this game. Golladay is getting paid a lot of money to have two catches for 22 yards on the season. He, Daniel Bellinger, and Richie James need to be on their game. I expect the Bears to try and shut down Barkley and will force Jones to air it out. If Jones can contain his turnovers then the Giants will be able to cover this spread.

New York’s defense must keep Fields from escaping the pocket and using his legs. Fields already has 27 carries for 95 yards on the year with a touchdown. Safety Julian Love leads the team in tackles with 27 and he alongside linebacker Jihad Ward must contain Fields. Fields has four interceptions on the season so the Giants secondary has a chance to really disrupt him. The more Fileds has to throw the ball, the better it is for the Giants in the long run.

Final Bears-Giants Prediction & Pick

This is a tough pick to make. Neither side has any dominant aspect to the game despite the winning records. I do expect the run game to work for both sides which will keep the game close. Take the Bears to cover this spread on the road.

Final Bears-Giants Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears +3 (-115)