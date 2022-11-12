Published November 12, 2022

By David Rooney · 4 min read

Another Sunday is almost upon us, which brings with it more opportunities to make money betting on the NFL Week 10 odds. Keep on reading to find our best picks for betting this weekend. We have one against-the-spread pick, one moneyline bet, and one total.

Against the Spread

Houston Texans at New York Giants

NY Giants -5.5 (-105)

The New York Giants have surprised many people this year. They have a decent roster, but what has made this team special so far is an elite coaching staff that has been able to successfully elevate the roster to become something that is collectively better than you would think when analyzing each individual position group. Daniel Jones hasn’t quite made “the leap”, but he is definitely proving himself to be a more than adequate game-manager type of player at the quarterback position. This isn’t somebody who will be able to lead you to the Super Bowl, quite honestly, unless he were to end up finding himself with a truly amazing supporting cast surrounding him. He doesn’t have that quite yet, and it’s possible he never will. What he is capable of, though, is defeating the struggling Houston Texans by at least six points, hence covering the spread in the NFL Week 10 odds.

The Giants have an above-average defense, ranking 9th in the league in scoring defense and limiting their opponents to 19.6 points per game, while the Texans are the league’s 19th-ranked defense and allow just a shade under 23 points per game. The Giants are also averaging almost exactly four more points per game on offense than the Texans. This makes for a seven-point swing, and the fact that the Giants are better significantly better on defense than the Texans are on offense should be worth roughly an additional two or three points, giving us a bit of insurance for this wager.

The Giants defense is playing well, Jones and the receivers may not be winning games but they are certainly not doing much to lose games, the offensive line is playing better than expected, and Saquon Barkley is looking once again like the running back people thought he would be coming out of Penn State. This team has challenges, sure. And they may not quite be Super Bowl contenders. But, they are a good enough team to beat the Texans by at least a touchdown, maybe a lot more.

Moneyline

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Bills (-158)

Coming off a loss to the Jets last weekend, Josh Allen and company will be looking to wash the bad taste out of their mouths by dismantling a good team in the Minnesota Vikings. They can definitely do it. First, the Bills will be dialed in, and when this team is locked in and playing at its best, they can beat anybody in the league. The Bills have the best-scoring defense in the league, and the third-best-scoring offense. The Vikings have the 8th-ranked scoring offense and 12th-ranked scoring defense.

The Vikings are 7-1, but their resume isn’t overly impressive. They obliterated the Packers, who are in the midst of their own disappointing season, lost by 17 to the Eagles, and beat the Lions, Saints, Bears, Dolphins, Cardinals and Commanders. Most of these teams are above average, but not quite elite. The Bills are a different breed and are better than the Eagles, who crushed the Vikings. The moneyline looks good in the Week 10 NFL odds.

Over/Under

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers

Under 40.5 (-114)

The premise behind this pick is simple: The Saints have a decent offense, but the Steelers have an elite defense, at least on paper. The defense for Pittsburgh ranks low in terms of scoring defense, but that doesn’t quite tell the whole story. TJ Watt has been injured for all but the first game of the season when the team forced five turnovers and wreaked absolute havoc against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. With Watt back in the fold, expect the Steelers defense to show up and show out.

This elite Pittsburgh defense will shut down the Saints offensively, and the Steelers offense simply won’t be able to get out of its own way. I can’t tell you which team will win this game, but I’m comfortable saying that either way, it will likely be an ugly win. A total of just 40 points gives me the slightest of concerns just because it’s so low, but this could be a really ugly game. Like, 17-14 final score kind of ugly. Even if the winning team puts up 21 points, the other offense has to carry their weight as well, and I just don’t see that happening. I could see 24-14, and even that would cash the under in th e NFL Week 10 odds.

