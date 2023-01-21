This week, we get ready for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. We’re down to the best of the best still playing, and some historical rivalries are being reignited as these teams compete for a chance to play on Championship Weekend. Let’s see how we can make some money betting on these games!

Be sure to read our NFL odds series with more on betting around the NFL.

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Eagles Odds

Giants: +7.5 (-105), ML +300

Eagles: -7.5 (-115), ML -375

The Eagles are the better team in this matchup, and they will have home field advantage. Philadelphia has a clear advantage at offensive line and wide receiver, the Giants have a slight advantage at running back, and the Eagles have a slight advantage at quarterback. The last time these two teams played, the Eagles won by 26 and it could have been much worse if they hadn’t taken their foot off the gas and if New York hadn’t scored in garbage time.

All that being said, the Giants have taken massive strides forward over the past couple of weeks. Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career, limiting his turnovers and moving the ball efficiently down the field. Saquon Barkley looks to be back to his old self, and the Giants’ defense is wreaking havoc on opponents, led by Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux up front getting into the opposing team’s backfield with consistency and creating chaos.

Brian Daboll has created an identity for his football team, and he has them playing cohesively as a unit.

In some ways, this game will come down to whether or not Jalen Hurts is healthy. The Eagles quarterback and MVP candidate missed time down the stretch with a sprained shoulder. He’ll be in the lineup this weekend, but if he can’t be the dual threat he’s known for being, it could have massive implications for Philly’s offense.

NFL Pick: Giants +7.5 (-105)

NFL Odds: Bengals-Bills Odds

Bengals: +5.5 (-104), ML +215

Bills: -5.5 (-118), ML -260

The difference in this game could come down to the trenches. The Bengals will be missing three starting offensive linemen, which means quarterback Joe Burrow is going to be in for a long night and should have plenty of ice packs at the ready when he comes off the field.

Burrow isn’t going to have time to let plays develop down the field, which will limit the effectiveness of his star receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Joe Mixon will also likely have trouble running the ball, as he’ll likely find himself getting hit before he gets back to the line of scrimmage more often than not. The Bills should win this game fairly easily, but at -260 there’s no value in the moneyline. The only way I’d even think about touching the Bills’ moneyline is as part of a parlay, but I wouldn’t take it as a straight bet because there’s little to no value there.

This line is taking into account the unexpectedly close score of last week’s Dolphins game, but looking beyond the box score the Bills dominated that game on the field, with turnovers keeping it close. Buffalo will clean that up, pressure Burrow, jump out to a lead and never look back.

NFL Pick: Bills -5.5 (-118)

NFL Odds: Cowboys-49ers Odds

Cowboys: +3.5 (-105), ML +172

49ers: -3.5 (-114), ML -205

This should be an exciting matchup. Both of these teams have dynamic running games, offensive playmakers all over the field, and elite defenses. The Cowboys led the league in forcing turnovers, and they will look to continue that trend against an inexperienced quarterback in Brock Purdy, a third-string rookie who didn’t even see the field until October.

Dak Prescott played arguably his best game of the season last week, but he has struggled all year with turnovers. If he can limit his turnovers and protect the football, the Cowboys will have a chance.

Rookie quarterbacks, especially rookie seventh-round pick quarterbacks, just don’t make it to conference championship games, and that is for a reason. They are playing better teams, and no matter how talented, their lack of experience catches up to them. The 49ers can definitely win this game, but I see it as close to a coin toss so I’ll take the value of the Dallas moneyline and the plus money.

NFL Pick: Cowboys moneyline +172