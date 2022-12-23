By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Buffalo Bills will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Christmas Eve afternoon matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below.

Buffalo has impressed, leading the AFC East with an 11-3 record, winning five games in a row. Head coach Sean McDermott has turned Buffalo into an annual Super Bowl contender. Josh Allen has played his way onto the short list of best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Chicago has struggled this season, going 3-11, last place in the NFC North. New head coach Matt Eberflus has a tall task in front of him, as the team does not have a ton of talent. On the bright side, quarterback Justin Fields has the look of a potential franchise quarterback.

Here are the Bills-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Bears Odds

Buffalo Bills: -8.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen has continued his yearly dominance, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Allen also leads the team with 705 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Devin Singletary is second with 684 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo has rushed for 1,888 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. Meanwhile, Chicago has struggled to stop the run, allowing 2,014 yards and 24 touchdowns to their opponents.

Stefon Diggs leads the team with 1,299 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, once again a favorite target for Allen. Gabe Davis leads the team with 17.9 yards per catch, ranking second with six touchdown catches. Against a porous Chicago secondary, Diggs and Davis will be huge threats. Tight end Dawson Knox has exploded recently, hauling in a touchdown in each of his last two games. Buffalo ranks fourth in the league with 27.5 points scored per game.

Buffalo’s defense has been elite, ranking second by allowing just 17.9 points per game. While the pass rush takes a bit of a hit with Von Miller out for the season, Buffalo has sacked their opponents 37 times. Chicago’s anemic offensive line has allowed an astonishing 48 sacks.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields can provide optimism in a lost season for Chicago, completing 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,048 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Fields is more known for his work on the ground, as he leads the team with 1,000 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. David Montgomery ranks second with 694 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Chicago has rushed for 2,616 yards and 17 touchdowns as a team, although they are facing a tough defense this week.

Injuries have decimated an already thin receiving corps, including leading receiver Darnell Mooney, who is on Injured Reserve. Tight end Cole Kmet leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Fields will likely have to create most of the team’s offense. Chicago has averaged 20.7 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago’s defense has struggled, allowing 25.6 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league. Without much of a pass rush, as the team has totaled just 17 sacks, they will need to hope that Allen’s gunslinging passes find the arms of their defenders. Eddie Jackson, who leads the team with four interceptions, is on Injured Reserve, so maybe there is not much hope.

Final Bills-Bears Prediction & Pick

Allen should have no problem picking apart this defense. With all the injuries, Chicago does not stand much of a chance.

Final Bills-Bears Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -8.5 (-110), over 40.5 (-105)