By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Buffalo Bills travel to Ohio to battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential playoff preview at Paycor Stadium. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to examine our NFL odds series with a Bills-Bengals prediction and pick.

Last weekend, the Bills defeated the Chicago Bears 35-13 at Soldier Field. Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing six times for 41 yards for a score. Additionally, Devin Singletary rushed 12 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. James Cook added 11 rushes for 99 yards and a score. Gabe Davis caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, while Dawson Knox added three catches for 38 yards and a score. However, Stefon Diggs struggled with two catches for 26 yards. The defense registered two sacks, with Ed Oliver and A.J. Epensa each garnering one.

The Bengals held off the New England Patriots 22-18 at Gilette Stadium. Joe Burrow completed 40 of 52 passes for 375 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Also, Joe Mixon rushed 16 times for 65 yards while catching seven passes for 43 yards. Tee Higgins had eight catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. Moreover, Ja’Marr Chase caught eight receptions for 79 yards. Trenton Irwin had three catches for 45 yards and two scores.

The Bills have won six in a row. Additionally, they are 6-2 on the road. The Bengals have won seven in a row. Also, they are 5-1 at Paycor Stadium, with their lone defeat coming in Week 1. The Bills lead the all-time series 17-13. Ultimately, Allen has faced the Bengals once, while Burrow will be making his first appearance against the Bills.

Here are the Bills-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Bengals Odds

Buffalo Bills: -1.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills are on fire. However, the Bengals are the biggest threat to their attempt to try and take the top seed in the AFC. But the Bills have one of the best quarterbacks on the planet.

Allen has a 63.4 percent completion rate with a 96.1 quarterback rating. Significantly, he has passed for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while rushing 115 times for 746 yards and seven scores. Singletary has rushed 170 times for 790 yards and five touchdowns, while Cook has rushed 80 times for 462 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Diggs has 101 catches for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Davis has 45 receptions for 797 yards and seven scores. Knox has 46 catches for 504 yards and five touchdowns. Likewise, Isaiah Mckenzie has 40 receptions for 404 yards and four trips to the endzone.

The defense lost Von Miller a few weeks ago, as he suffered a season-ending injury. However, they are one of the most persistent teams, with their defense continuing to play well. Oliver has 19 solo tackles with 2.5 sacks, while Matt Milano has 65 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Finally, Shaq Lawson has 18 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Bills could cover the spread if Allen can play at the elite level many expect of him. Moreover, they must stop Burrow and the numerous weapons on the Cincinnati offense.

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals are the hottest team in the NFL. Significantly, Burrow has been the one to lead the charge. Burrow has completed 69 percent of his pass with a quarterback rating of 102.3. Additionally, he has passed for 34 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 4,260 yards. Mixon has rushed 199 times for 787 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 55 passes for 400 yards and two scores. Samaje Perine has rushed 89 times for 376 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 37 passes for 283 yards and four scores. Moreover, Higgins has 73 receptions for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns, while Chase has 73 catches for 960 yards and eight scores. Tyler Boyd has 53 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has excelled during the winning streak. Ultimately, Trey Hendrickson has 20 solo tackles and six sacks, while Sam Hubbard has 33 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. These two have terrorized the opposition and brought the hammer down when the Bengals have needed them in critical situations.

The Bengals could cover the spread if they can move the chains and control the flow of the game. Consequently, it means keeping Allen off the field and giving the Buffalo offense as little chance as possible to make a direct hit.

Final Bills-Bengals Prediction & Pick

If you want to make a safe pick, go with the over. These are two of the best quarterbacks in the league. Therefore, expect plenty of points. But I feel confident in the racious atmosphere at Paycor Stadium. Thus, expect the Bengals to rise up and build their winning streak to eight, while knocking the Bills off of the top seed.

Final Bills-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5 (-115)

How To Watch

TV: ESPN and American Broadcasting Company

Stream: ESPN Depportes, NFL+ and ESPN +

Time: 8:30 ET (5:30 PT)