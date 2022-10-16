NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

The Denver Broncos will head to Southern California for a showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Broncos-Chargers prediction for this Monday Night party.

The Broncos lost 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Ultimately, they struggled to score or produce anything on offense. Russell Wilson completed 21 of his 39 passes but did not throw a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. Additionally, he rushed four times for 22 yards. Melvin Gordon rushed 15 times for 54 yards while catching three passes for 49 yards.

Meanwhile, Mike Boone rushed seven times for 38 yards at a 5.4 yards-per-carry rate. Courtland Sutton caught five passes for 74 yards, while Jerry Jeudy caught three for 53 yards. However, neither could secure a score. Bradley Chubb finished with 2.5 sacks and four solo tackles, while Baron Browning had 1.5 sacks and two solo tackles.

The Chargers edged out the Cleveland Browns 30-28 in Week 5. Justin Herbert completed 22 of his 34 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. Also, Austin Ekeler rushed 16 times for 173 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Kelley added 10 rushes for 49 yards. Likewise, Mike Williams caught 10 passes for 134 yards.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 69-54-1. Additionally, the Broncos have gone 6-4 over the previous 10 games and 14-6 over the last 20. The Chargers have won two in a row at Sofi Stadium, including a statement victory last year. Ultimately, the teams split the series in 2021.

Here are the Broncos-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Chargers Odds

Denver Broncos: +4.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos have sputtered on offense. Unfortunately, Wilson is much of the reason for that. He has an 82.8 passer rating with 1,254 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions through five games. Thus, he has work to do to remedy the issues plaguing the offense. Gordon has rushed 52 times for 193 yards and one touchdown through five games. Additionally, Boone has rushed 10 times for 58 yards while looking for his first score. Sutton has caught 29 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown through five games, while Jeudy has 14 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

The defense has kept the Broncos relevant. Moreover, Chubb continues to produce with nine solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. They will have their hands full, attempting to get to Herbert and prevent him from throwing all over them. Additionally, they must find ways to stop Ekeler from hurting them. Ekeler gashed them for 17 rushes and 58 yards, and a touchdown while catching three passes for 54 yards in the Chargers win last season. However, the Broncos held him to 12 rushes and 31 yards while allowing him to catch six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos win.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep Herbert off the field. Additionally, they must generate turnovers and prevent Ekeler from running the ball. Denver must avoid penalties.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers are a team that could easily be 4-1 or 2-3 right now. Their games have gone down to the wire several times, and their defense has performed inconsistently, especially since Joey Bosa got hurt. Luckily, they have the offense to compensate.

Herbert has a 100.8 passer rating with 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Ekeler has rushed 61 times for 313 yards and three touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 214 yards and two scores. Williams has 28 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns through five games, firmly establishing himself as the number-one receiver.

Ultimately, the key to victory will be how well their defense performs against Wilson. Khalil Mack has been an excellent addition, generating 14 solo tackles and five sacks. Also, Derwin James has 28 solo tackles but is still looking for his first interception. Asante Samuel Jr. has 19 solo tackles and one interception.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they can harass Wilson and force him into making mistakes. Likewise, the Chargers must firmly establish a ground game and move the chains. Los Angeles must remain disciplined and avoid mistakes that could turn the tide of the game.

Final Broncos-Chargers Prediction & Pick

Division games are always tough to predict. Subsequently, the Raiders and Chiefs battled it out to the very end at Arrowhead Stadium last Monday Night. The Chargers are not that good to be 4.5-point favorites, especially when their defense is struggling. Yes, the Chargers could still win this game. But it is going to go down to the wire. Thus, expect the Broncos and Chargers to go back and forth, with a winner coming out on top in the final minute.

Final Broncos-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos: +4.5 (-110)