NFL Odds: Browns vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

The Atlanta Falcons host the Cleveland Browns for Week 4! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Falcons prediction and pick.

The Browns are well rested after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday night. Cleveland is (2-1) on the year and should be undefeated if it weren’t for the collapse against the New York Jets. They now play on the road in Atlanta where they are just slightly favored. The Falcons are (1-2) on the year and took down the Seattle Seahawks last weekend to claim their first win of the season. They won a close fight 27-23 after scoring a late touchdown to win the game. This game in Atlanta should be a good one and we will likely see the run game utilized.

Here are the Browns-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Falcons Odds

Cleveland Browns: -1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Falcons: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-114)

Under: 47.5 (-106)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland has a great shot to cover this short spread on the road. The Browns come in as the better team and will try and run the ball down Atlanta’s throats. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have a combined 492 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. That is the best running back duo in the game and they will need to be on their game in Atlanta to cover this spread. Jacoby Brissett really just has one main option to throw to and that is Amari Cooper. Cooper will need to step up tonight as he will likely be shadowed by AJ. Terrell. Terrell is one of the top young corners in the game and Brissett will need to think twice before targeting Cooper a ton. With that said, count on Chubb and Hunt to get a ton of carries.

The defense will struggle without Myles Garrett. He is ruled out after that scary car crash accident that happened early in the week. Opposite him, Jadaveon Clowney is questionable for Sunday. If they don’t have either of their star pass rushers, then the Browns will struggle to contain Marcus Mariota. Mariota has proven he can use his legs as well with 92 yards on the season and two rushing touchdowns. The Browns’ defense as a unit will need to do their best to not let Mariota take over the game.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Offensively for the Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson could be ruled out as he is dealing with a knee injury. He is currently questionable as he did return to practice on Friday. Patterson is a huge part of this offense. The former receiver turned running back and he is still useful in both positions. Patterson has 302 yards on the ground and seven catches for 28 yards in the air. If he is unavailable, then the Falcons will have Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams as backup plans.

Drake London is a name on the rise. The receiver from USC is off to a great start to his rookie season. He has 16 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He caught the game-winner against the Seahawks last week and will be a huge part of this offense moving forward. If Kyle Pitts can start to get going then they have a ton of weapons offensively for Mariota.

The defense has a huge task tomorrow as they will try and shut down a dynamic rush attack. Rashaan Evans and Richie Grant lead the Falcons in tackles and those two need to be all over the field to shut down Chubb and Hunt.

Final Browns-Falcons Prediction & Pick

Even without Garrett and Clowney if he is ruled out, I still like the Browns to cover this spread on the road. They are the better team and the Falcons have a lot to prove still.

Final Browns-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Browns -1.5 (-110)