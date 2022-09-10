NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

We’ve been waiting all year for Sunday night! With all eyes on the prime-time game of the football-filled Sunday, Tom Brady returns for his 23rd season to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against America’s team the Dallas Cowboys. Let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series, where our Buccaneers-Cowboys prediction and pick will be unveiled.

The month is February, and the legendary Tom Brady is finally hanging up the cleats. All of a sudden, Tampa Bay has a quarterback problem at their hands. Well, until they didn’t. Only a month later, the seven-time Super Bowl winner unannounced his short retirement. To the pleasant surprise of Bucs fans everywhere, Tampa Bay has returned the foundation on their road to another Super Bowl. Will they get off to a good start against the Cowboys in Jerry World?

It was another strong regular season that only ended up in massive disappointment in Dallas. After going 12-5 and winning the NFC East, the Cowboys were looking like a sneaky pick to make some noise in the NFC until the Niners came into town and squashed any hopes of a Super Bowl run. Already equipped with decent talent but barred by shaky coaching, can head coach Mike McCarthy prove that he is the guy in Dallas for the long run?

Here are the Buccaneers-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Cowboys Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

With Tom Brady returning to play at least one more season under center for the Bucs, their Super Bowl window is quickly running out of time. Even though Brady has made a case that father time isn’t always undefeated, there will come a time where the greatest quarterback of all time will no longer be a part of the National Football League. Yes, he may have a luxurious TV analyst deal with Fox on the horizon, but the time is now for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad.

On paper, this is an offense that should surround Brady with a surplus of talent. This should be evident during this matchup with Dallas, as the Bucs will try to get their playmakers in space in order to cover the spread and jump on the Cowboys early. Throughout his career, Brady’s offenses have usually relied on quick-decision making to create space for their receiving threats. When that game plan is implemented, Brady then often lulls the defense to sleep by attacking vertically down the field. With the threat of a strong running game with backs like Leonard Fournette, the Cowboys will have their hands full on Sunday night.

Defensively, the Bucs are hoping that they are able to slow down Prescott as he tormented Tampa Bay a year ago when he threw for 403 yards and connected on four touchdowns. Despite the Bucs coming out on top 31-29, surely Tampa Bay would like to avoid the stress of Prescott making plays. It will be key for the Bucs to get pressure on Prescott, so expect All-Pro edge rusher, Shaq Barrett, to wreak havoc if the Bucs are going to cover the spread.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

While expectations are high if you’re a Cowboys fan year in and year out, the national perspective is that Dallas sits as a second fiddle when being compared to the Buccaneers, Rams, and Packers of the world. No doubt about it, a prime-time victory against Tampa Bay would only help but to change that narrative in the first week of the season.

With that being said, the Cowboys’ issues have never been from a shortage of talent. If anything, their coaching has let them down time and time again. Even though Mike McCarthy won a ring in Green Bay, his coaching schemes have already come under fire with some questionable play calling and some suspect game management skills. Regardless, McCarthy is often bailed out due to the talent on this roster, and that will be the biggest reason why Dallas can cover the spread on Sunday.

However, the biggest thing to watch for from the Cowboys will come from rookie tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa. During his college days, Smith was an absolute behemoth but struggled with holding penalties. He should be matched up with outside linebacker Shaq Barrett for a majority of the game.

If the Cowboys have any distinct advantage over the Bucs, it will come from the likes of DROY Micah Parsons and two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence. If they can keep Brady off-balanced and uncomfortable, then the defense will have the opportunity to get off the field more frequently than not.

Final Buccaneers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

At first glance, this matchup has the makings of being a barn burner, but it’s hard to deny the greatness of Tom Brady with the ball in his hands and the game on the line. Put your money on the ageless wonder to cover the -2.5 spread.

Final Buccaneers-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)