NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to the Pacific Northwest for an NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Amazingly, the Cards have yet to win a home game but are 2-0 on the road this year. Kyler Murray completed 28 of his 42 passes for 250 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing four times for 42 yards. James Conner rushed nine times for 55 yards. However, Connor suffered a rib injury and will not play this weekend. His replacement Eno Benjamin rushed eight times for 25 yards at a 3.1 yards-per-carry rate. Expect Benjamin to get most of the touches this week.

Additionally, Marquise Brown led all receivers with eight catches and 78 yards with a touchdown, while Rondale Moore caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Zach Ertz added six catches for 48 yards. Alternatively, they struggled defensively, allowing 139 rushing yards.

The Seahawks lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints. Stunningly, they are competing offensively and have two wins to prove it. Geno Smith played admirably last weekend, completing 16 for 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Kenneth Walker rushed eight times for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Rashad Penny rushed eight times for 54 yards before leaving with a season-ending rib injury. Tyler Lockett caught five passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while DK Metcalf caught five for 88 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Noah Fant caught three passes for 49 yards. However, the defense played dreadfully. The defense allowed 235 rushing yards.

The teams split the season series last year, each winning on the opponent’s field. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 23-21 while also going 6-4 in the last 10 games. Alternatively, the Cards are 6-4 in the previous 10 games at Lumen Field.

Here are the Cardinals-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Seahawks Odds

Arizona Cardinals: -2.5 (-114)

Seattle Seahawks: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 50.5 (-106)

Under: 50.5 (-114)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Murray is the key here. He is 2-3 against the Seahawks throughout his career. However, he missed the game at Lumen Field last season. Murray has a career passer rating of 96.8 with seven touchdowns and two interceptions against the Hawks through five games. Additionally, he has a quarterback rating of 84.3 this season with 1,241 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing 28 times for 133 yards.

Conner is not likely to play. Therefore, Benjamin will take the majority of the snaps. Benjamin has rushed 30 times for 136 yards with one touchdown while catching 12 passes for 97 yards. Also, Brown has had a solid season, catching 38 passes for 417 yards. Ertz has 28 catches for 229 yards. The Cards will get star receiver DeAndre Hopkins in one week but will have to play without him one last time.

The Cards have struggled to put together complete games on defense. Additionally, their playmakers are nonexistent for the most part. J.J. Watt has four solo tackles and 2.5 sacks, but no one else has made an impact.

The defense has to stop the Seahawks from getting the ball to their top two receivers. The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can efficiently run the ball and chew the clock. Also, the Cards are notoriously slow starters and must amend the issue.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks have the best 1-2 punch at receiver in the entire NFL. Now, they have to show their worth and defeat the Cards. Lockett has 56 receptions with 797 yards and eight touchdowns through 14 games in his career against the Hawks. Likewise, he has 32 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns this year. Metcalf has 15 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown through six games. Moreover, his production has continued, as he has 28 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Will Dissly has 14 catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith is playing stellar with a 113.2 passer rating with 1,305 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Likewise, he has rushed 20 times for 77 yards and a touchdown. Smith will have to perform without Penny, who is out for the season. Ultimately, it is where Walker enters the picture. Walker has 23 rushes for 146 yards and a touchdown this season. Now, he must pick up the slack as the lead running back.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep Murray off the field. They cannot allow Murray and Benjamin to run all over them. Consequently, their rush defense has cost them too many games.

Final Cardinals-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a 30-23 score waiting to happen. The Cards are desperate and know they need to win. Ultimately, their rushing attack should prove too much for the Seahawks.

Final Cardinals-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Cardinals: -2.5 (-114)