By Brendan Smith

The Washington Commanders will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington has gone 7-5 this season, last place in a strong NFC East division. The Commanders have weathered some huge storms this season, all of which were brought about by the mess that is Daniel Snyder. Washington has won six of their last seven, including a three-game winning streak.

The shine is beginning to wane on the Giants, who have fallen to 7-4 in the midst of a two-game losing streak. New York looked inept offensively against Detroit and then Dallas on Thanksgiving. Four divisional games remain for New York, set to catapult the team from their third-place standing.

Here are the Commanders-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Giants Odds

Washington Commanders: -1.5 (-114)

New York Giants: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Taylor Heinicke is officially the starter going forward, as head coach Ron Rivera reiterated. Heinicke has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,169 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Most importantly, Heinicke has gone 5-1 as a starter. Heinicke has rushed for a touchdown as well. Antonio Gibson leads the team with 476 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Rookie Brian Robinson, Jr. is second with 467 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Washington has totaled 1,453 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Terry McLaurin leads the team with 840 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Curtis Samuel ranks second with 493 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Jahan Dotson leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Washington has averaged 19.4 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

Washington’s defense has been good, ranking 10th in the league by allowing 19.7 points per game. Montez Sweat leads the team with seven sacks, and Washington has totaled 30. New York’s offensive line has struggled (nothing new there), allowing 33 sacks.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones has ridden a performance rollercoaster this season, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,165 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Jones also ranks second with 451 rushing yards and four touchdowns. While the turnover issues seem to be fixed (jinx incoming), Jones has not done anything spectacular to wow the fan base. Saquon Barkley leads the team with 992 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, a possible Comeback Player of the Year candidate. New York has totaled 1,662 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a team.

Injuries have destroyed the receiving corps, with Darius Slayton leading the team with 476 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Richie James and Daniel Bellinger have also caught two touchdowns. Bellinger is expected back in the coming weeks from his scary eye injury. New York has averaged 20.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Luckily, New York’s defense has been solid, ranking 14th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per game. Dexter Lawrence leads the pass rush with five sacks, while the Giants have totaled 20 as a team. Washington has struggled to keep defenders off their quarterback, yielding 32 sacks. New York has only totaled four interceptions, but Heinicke has been prone to the interception.

Final Commanders-Giants Prediction & Pick

For New York to win this one (selfishly that is what I am rooting for), the defense will have to be the story.

Final Commanders-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York +1.5 (-106), under 40.5 (-110)