With NFL Training Camp now in full swing all across America, football season will officially be here before you know it! It is about that time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Dallas Cowboys Betting Specials for 2023 prediction and pick will be revealed.

One of not the most storied and by far popular NFL franchises in the history of professional football, there is a reason why the Dallas Cowboys are considered “America's Team”. Even though the Cowboys have quite the following with an abundant amount of rabid fans, this is a franchise that has not won the Super Bowl since 1996 and has also failed to reach the NFC Championship since that same season. For an organization that prides themselves on swagger and confidence, the Cowboys' winning tradition is beginning to pile up the cobwebs. Whether it remains to be seen if the Cowboys will once again fall short of their ultimate goal of bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home, there are still plenty of Dallas betting specials to add to your bet slip that has good chances of hitting this fall.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dallas Cowboys Betting Specials for 2023

Micah Parsons to Record 15+ Sacks in the Regular Season: +145

Tony Pollard to Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +200

Dak Prescott to Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +135

Ceedee Lamb to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +200

Why Micah Parsons Will Record 15+ Sacks in the Regular Season

Next to Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons is hands down the most feared and dominating defensive player to currently grace an NFL gridiron. Already having won the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as long as a pair of All-Pro finishes in his two-year career, Parsons is fresh off a 13.5 sack 2022 season and could very easily reach the 15-sack mark later this fall. With an extremely quick first step, the fierce edge rusher is supposedly going to see an increase in production thanks to less time at the hybrid position to a more dedicated defensive end role in Dan Quinn's defense.

Of course, this will certainly open up more favorable contract talks for Parsons as he will have a chance to showcase his Swiss Army Knife ability to play multiple positions. Not to mention, Dallas has added a multitude of firepower defensively through the draft and by signing CB Stephon Gilmore in free agency to a depleted secondary from a year ago. With more talent and depth, this should only give Parsons more time to blow-ups offensive lines and get to the quarterback.

Why Tony Pollard Will Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Not only is Pollard coming off a fantastic 2022 campaign that included 1,007 yards on 192 carries and nine rushing scores, but the 26-year-old Memphis product is expected to be the bell-cow back in a Cowboys offense that should make it an emphasis to pound the rock down the throats of the opposition. In addition, but Pollard won't have to be looking over his shoulder anymore as he should be getting a bulk of the carries at the start of the 2023 season with Ezekiel Elliott walking in free agency.

Yes, Pollard does happen to be coming off of breaking his leg late last season, but all signs are pointing that the Dallas ball carrier is locked and loaded for 2023. With more goal-line opportunities, rushing for at least ten touchdowns on the ground seems like a walk in the park.

Why Dak Prescott Will Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

At first glance, QB Dak Prescott still resides within the upper half of NFL quarterbacks entering the 2023 season, as he has surpassingly managed to pass for at least 30 touchdowns only twice throughout his career. There is no question that Prescott is coming off a career-worst campaign, but injuries also played a part in the field general's down season. While he is more than capable of throwing for 30 touchdowns, it also should help that he'll have more weapons to work with on the outside. In addition to superstar wideout Ceedee Lamb inhaling targets, the Cowboys also decided to make life a little easier for Dak by making a move to acquire WR Brandin Cooks who has experienced a top level of play at the NFL level. Dallas will also benefit by having a fully healthy Michael Gallup in that wide receiver room as well.

This prop comes down to Prescott's health, but if he can play a full 17 games or at least close to that, then he should easily hit the 30+ passing touchdowns mark.

Why Ceedee Lamb Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Last and definitely not least, there is a tremendous chance that CeeDee Lamb easily exceeds ten receiving touchdowns during the 2023 regular season. In only three seasons as a professional, Lamb has accounted for a whopping 3,396 receiving yards and a total of 20 receiving touchdowns during that same span. However, the highest touchdown count that Lamb has had in his young career was when he caught nine scores last fall.

The important thing to keep in mind is that with a full healthy Prescott, Lamb should have no excuse in reaching the double-digit touchdown mark. Remember, Lamb posted career-high stats in reception, receiving yards, and touchdowns with backup QB Cooper Rush starting in five games. Indeed, Lamb is one of the more talented wide receivers from a pure route running standpoint, and paired with his impressively strong hands, the former Oklahoma star can put up gaudy numbers with whoever is under center. Unless Dad Prescott pulls a Russell Wilson and declines even more steeply than he did in 2022, this special should hit with flying colors.

Final Dallas Cowboys Betting Specials for 2023

Year in and year out, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the more talented rosters in all of the National Football League which should provide some hope and clarity for the listed betting specials above. Alas, don't be afraid to wager upon these individual bets to make a profit this football season!

Final Dallas Cowboys Betting Specials for 2023 Predictions & Picks: Micah Parsons to Record 15+ Sacks (+145), Tony Pollard to Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns (+200), Dan Prescott to Throw for 30+ Passing Touchdowns (+135), and CeeDee Lamb to Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns (+200)