For the last month, there were reports the Los Angeles Rams might attempt to move cornerback Jalen Ramsey via trade, sending a signal about the team’s stance on perhaps starting a rebuild.

Those reports have proven to be true, as the Rams have completed a deal to send Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

With the Dolphins adding the three-time All-Pro corner to their squad, the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook increased their chances of winning Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. FanDuel has Miami at +2500, while the Rams are sitting at +3000.

Getting the Dolphins at these odds might be enticing. By adding Ramsey to pair up with fellow All-Pro corner Xavien Howard, Miami has one of the best duos in the NFL. Besides the name value, the move should bolster a defense that was 28th in passing yards allowed per game during the 2022 season.

Any bit of defensive help will aid the Dolphins in trying to make a run at the Super Bowl. They have plenty of firepower offensively, but because the defense was leaky, not even a high-powered offense was enough to overcome those issues.

Overall, it was a good season for Miami. They did make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and they gave the Buffalo Bills all they can handle before going out in the AFC Wild Card round.

With Ramsey coming to the Dolphins, they might become a trendy pick to make more noise in the AFC. If the oddsmakers are any indication, there might be good value in following that trend.