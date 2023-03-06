The Los Angeles Rams did not have a great season in 2022. Changes are coming in 2023, with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey likely out the door before the season arrives.

Ramsey is likely not the only player the Rams will trade this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that wide receiver Allen Robinson is also someone who could switch teams before the 2023 season.

“His career-low 52 targets last season could prompt a desire for change, and the Rams are clearly shedding salary. With a weak free agent receiver class, Robinson’s $15.75 million in 2023 cash flow could be a reasonable clip for a new team,” Fowler writes.

It isn’t known where Robinson could land in 2023. Any team who misses out on one of the top free agents could circle around to the Rams and acquire the Detroit, Michigan native.

Speaking of, the Detroit Lions are reportedly a team that could land Ramsey via a trade. However, the Lions have committed to building through the draft under general manager Brad Holmes. A Jalen Ramsey trade would represent a major departure from that philosophy.

The Rams struggled in all facets of the game in 2022. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled all year with injuries, and star wideout Cooper Kupp suffered a significant injury midseason as well.

The Rams are without a first-round pick this season. Los Angeles traded their first-round pick to the Lions in 2021 in exchange for Stafford. That pick ended up as the sixth overall pick. Only time will tell if the Rams can get a first-round pick for either Ramsey or Robinson this offseason.