NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Commanders host the undefeated Eagles on Saturday afternoon! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Commanders prediction and pick.

Fly Eagles Fly! The Philadelphia Eagles are one of three (2-0) teams in the NFC. They are coming off of two well-played games where they scored a ton of points. Philadelphia is favored on the road here and they have a great chance to stay undefeated with an easy schedule ahead. The Commanders are coming off a loss to the Detroit Lions after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Carson Wentz will get to face his former team where he helped lead them to a Super Bowl back in 2018. This certainly isn’t one of the more exciting games for Week 3 but it’s one that can turn into a dog fight.

Here are the Eagles-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Commanders Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Are the Eagles legit? It’s too early to tell. However, the numbers show that they have the potential to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Offensively, the Eagles currently lead the league in yards per game at 470.5 and are second in rush yards per game at 189.5. Philly has scored 62 points in two games and will likely score at least 20 against the Commanders. Jalen Hurts is a huge part of this offense as a dual-threat quarterback. He has 576 passing yards and 147 rushing yards on the season. His ability to escape the pocket and not feel threatened by the pressure shows how elite he is. With A.J Brown playing well also, that duo could be one of the best in the league also.

The defense showed up in their Monday Night win against the Minnesota Vikings. They forced Kirk Cousins to throw three interceptions and only one touchdown pass. Darius Slay picked off Cousins twice and locked up one of the best receivers in the game in Justin Jefferson. Slay will certainly cover Terry McLaurin all game long and if he shuts him down then that boosts the Eagles’ chances of winning this game.

The key to success for the Eagles is to not let the Commanders’ strong defensive line get to Hurts. If they can move the ball downfield and control the clock, then don’t count on Wentz getting back in the game like he did against the Lions.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders showed heart in the second half of the game against Detroit. The Lions have proved in two weeks that they are far better offensively than they have been in years. The Commanders were not able to shut them down but they did get back in the game with four touchdowns in the second half. Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Commanders managed to score 27 points in the second half to lose 36-27. Wentz played well in the second half with three TD passes and ended with 337 yards. However, the run game was nonexistent as they finished with 88 yards as a team. Antonio Gibson is a legit running back and deserves more than 14 carries per game. They must be successful with the run game if they want to beat the Eagles or at least cover this spread.

The defensive unit knows they have a tough task on Sunday. Hurts can do it all and so the Commanders’ defensive line must contain him. If he escapes the pocket the odds of him making a play rise because of his speed and agility. Not having Chase Young will be a huge blow for these types of games. Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and Daron Payne need to do their best to contain Hurts and the Eagles’ run game. That will be the key to success for the Commanders on Sunday.

Final Eagles-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are playing very well offensively and I expect them to continue in Washington. Take Philly to cover this spread on the road.

Final Eagles-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Eagles -6.5 (-110)