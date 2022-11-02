NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick.

The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed them 35-13. Jalen Hurts completed 19 of his 28 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns while rushing twice for 10 yards. Ironically, it was a day when he destroyed a defense with his arm instead of his legs, with the most touchdown passes in a single game for him this year. Miles Sanders got involved with nine rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Subsequently, he could control the ball on the ground while Hurts threw it in the air. A.J. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert added six catches for 64 yards, while Zach Pascal caught two passes for 57 yards and a score. The defense totaled six sacks, including two from Javon Hargrave.

The Texans fell 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, it was another puncheless day for the offense. Davis Mills completed 17 of his 29 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Also, Dameon Pierce rushed 15 times for 35 yards on a pathetic 2.3 yards-per-carry rate. Brandon Cooks caught four passes for 73 yards. Consequently, the Texans gained only 10 first downs and were 2 for 14 on third-down conversions.

The Eagles are 5-0 against the Texans, with the last battle being a 32-30 win in 2018. Surprisingly, none of the main starters from that game are currently with the team, highlighting the radical changes both teams have undergone. The Eagles have three straight games with no turnovers. Philadelphia is the ninth team in the Super Bowl era to produce no losses, 1500 passing yards, and 1,000 rushing yards through seven games. Six of the eight that previously accomplished that feat made it to the Super Bowl, with the 2009 New Orleans Saints, the 1998 Denver Broncos, and the 1985 Chicago Bears all winning.

Here are the Eagles-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Texans Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -13.5 (-115)

Houston Texans: +13.5 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles are the best team in the NFL. Their immense talent and solid coaching have led them to this point. Hurts has inserted himself into the MVP consideration with a 105.1 passer rating and a 67 percent completion percentage. Also, he has thrown 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions while also rushing 79 times for 303 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Hurts has been the rock guiding Philadelpia to the promised land and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Subsequently, Sanders is having one of his best seasons. He has rushed 114 times for 563 yards and five touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 42 yards.

Brown has been one of the best offseason additions, catching 39 passes for 659 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, Goedert has 32 catches for 421 yards and a score. Devonte Smith has been a good secondary option, with 38 catches, 420 yards, and two touchdowns.

The defense has come alive. Significantly, Fletcher Cox has three sacks. T.J. Edwards has generated 45 solo tackles with two sacks. Additionally, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has produced 35 solo tackles with one sack and four interceptions. James Bradberry has put up 15 solo tackles with two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Ultimately, the Eagles have been a dangerous team on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they continue to pound the rock and get the ball to Brown. Significantly, Brown has the most experience playing against the Texans, so that it could be another good night for him.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans are a terrible team. However, they have stayed competitive against better teams. Mills has not done a good job, producing an 81.9 quarterback rating with a 63.1 percent completion percentage. Also, he has passed for 1,502 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. Pierce has rushed 121 times for 539 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cooks has caught 32 passes for 354 yards and only one touchdown. Tight end Jordan Akins has 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans are only 29th in points, 31st in yards-per-game, and 32nd in time-of-possession. Unfortunately, their offense has produced ineffective results.

The Texans will cover the spread if they can actually generate some offense. Ultimately, they need to keep the ball out of Hurts’ hands and go on the attack early to have a chance.

Final Eagles-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Texans are 4-15-1 at home since the start of the 2020 season. Moreover, they are a terrible team. But will they lose by 14 at home? That is a debatable question. If this were a Sunday game, the answer would be yes. However, the Eagles have played in three road games and covered 13 points one time. Expect the Texans to keep it respectable but still lose.

Final Eagles-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans: +13.5 (-105)