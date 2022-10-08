NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

Watch out NFC South fans! The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head for the first time this season at Raymond James Stadium as both teams will be looking for a season-defining victory. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Falcons-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be unveiled.

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Falcons have rebounded nicely with a pair of consecutive wins to improve to 2-2. Last weekend, Atlanta saw themselves in the middle of a nail-biter against the Browns but were able to make the plays needed down the stretch to take home the 23-20 win. With the Falcons still waiting for QB Marcus Mariota to find his stride on offense, Atlanta is eager to play their best game yet in an attempt to win their third straight game.

With rumors on end circling the personal life of Tom Brady, the 45-year-old quarterback will look to block out the distractions with a productive day at the office in this NFC East clash. A week ago against a high-powered Kansas City squad, the Bucs were overwhelmed early and could not dig themselves out of the hole that they were in from the get-go. Regardless, it isn’t the end of the world for Tampa Bay and a clean bill of health on offense will ease some early-season worries around the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Here are the Falcons-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Atlanta Falcons: +10 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -10 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

While it hasn’t been pretty, the Falcons are one win away from keeping their heads above water and finding a way to get to above the .500 mark. Thus far, Mariota has looked like the second-string signal caller of the past couple of seasons with pedestrian passing numbers, but don’t sleep on the former Oregon standout’s legs within the pocket.

In order to cover the spread, the Falcons need to do a better job of implementing some read-option formations to make life easier for their quarterback who still has the athletic ability to keep defenses honest in the running game. After posting 72 yards on 12 carries against the Saints in the first week of the season, Mariota has only carried the ball 18 times for a grand total of 23 yards since. Furthermore, Mariota is regressing as a passer from a statistical standpoint and needs the coaching staff to draw some plays for him to gain his confidence back, especially with leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson sidelined for the next few weeks due to injury.

The biggest cause for concern comes in the form of the Atlanta secondary and the defense as a whole. Even though Brady has seemed off so far this season, this is a unit that is allowing 275 passing yards per game and is also surrendering a mediocre 25.8 points per game. Simply put, Atlanta needs some playmakers on defense to ball out and keep the Bucs from doing whatever they want with the ball in their possession.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Sitting at a somewhat disappointing 2-2 record through the first month of the season, it is no question that the Buccaneers are playing down to their preseason expectations. Whether you agree or not, it has become evident that Tom Brady in his 23rd season in the NFL seems slightly bothered by his personal life turmoil which has been well documented over the past week, and has not looked like his usual self. However, Brady did do his best to lead a massive comeback against the Chiefs late and finished the day with three touchdowns and a silent 385 yards through the air. After scoring only 25 points in their first three games, Tampa Bay at least did show promise that they are going to figure it out eventually. In the past, this upcoming game versus the Falcons has served as a get-right contest for Brady and his offenses.

Although the offense is healthy and hopefully ready to make correct their mistakes, it was the Bucs’ defense that took a massive step back last weekend. In fact, what was most surprising was how Kansas City was able to move the ball with such ease against a Tampa Bay unit that many were heralding as the best defense in the National Football League. Yes, the Chiefs are as challenging as it gets to stop in this league, but the Bucs uncharacteristically gave up 189 yards on the ground to a pass-happy offense. Simply put, the Bucs need to make sure they are stout against a Falcons team that will most likely be trying to set the tone in the running game.

Final Falcons-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are a team that is still considered to be in rebuild mode while the Buccaneers still have championship expectations. The spread in this divisional contest is as lopsided as any other game this weekend in the NFL, but don’t be surprised if Tampa Bay plays pissed off based on their recent struggles and inflicts a lethal amount of damage upon Atlanta.

Final Falcons-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers -10 (-108)