NFL Odds: Falcons vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Southern California to take on the reigning, defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Rams prediction and pick.

The Falcons blew a 26-19 lead last week and fell 27-26 to the New Orleans Saints. Marcus Mariota completed 20 of his 33 passes while throwing for 215 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. However, he also ran for 72 yards on 12 rushing attempts with a touchdown. Cordarelle Patterson added 120 yards on 22 rushing attempts with a touchdown. Meanwhile, rookie Drake London made his debut, catching five passes for 74 yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts did almost nothing, catching two passes for 19 yards.

The Rams lost 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills. Matthew Stafford struggled, completing 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Also, he took a ridiculous amount of hits, with the Bills’ defense sacking him seven times. Darrell Henderson rushed for 47 yards on 13 attempts, while Cam Akers had no yards on three attempts. Alternatively, Cooper Kupp picked up where he left off last season, with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams lead the all-time series 48-28-2. Also, the Rams dominated the most recent matchup in 2019, decimating the Falcons 37-10. It will be the second time the Falcons have played in Los Angeles since the Rams moved back. Additionally, it will be the Falcons’ first visit to Sofi Stadium.

Here are the Falcons-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Rams Odds

Atlanta Falcons: +10 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: -10 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-108)

Under: 46.5 (-112)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons are not a good team, but they could hang around if they can accomplish a few goals and play a disciplined game with no significant mistakes. Last week, they committed eight penalties and also did not have a single sack. Atlanta must remedy those issues quickly.

Mariota takes charge on offense. He had faced the Rams once in his career, which occurred when he played for the Tennesee Titans. Mariota completed 22 of 39 passes in that start for 275 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Also, he rushed three times for 24 yards; Mariota must take care of the ball and not make careless mistakes.

London and Pitts will need to step up and lead. Significantly, these two must become a threat similar to Kupp on the other side. If Mariota can get them the ball, then they may do some damage to the Rams.

The defense must step up and not take its foot off the gas. Last week, a 26-10 lead collapsed because the defense could not keep Taysom Hill from running all over them. The Rams do not have a player like Hill but have weapons that could hurt them, namely Kupp. The Falcons must not let Kupp break open and dominate the field. Additionally, they must find ways to pressure Stafford, rattling him into making bad throws.

The Falcons will cover the spread if Mariota can get the ball to London and Pitts while playing a clean game. Additionally, they must put pressure on Stafford.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams are the Super Bowl champions. Thus, they must defend their championship with the skills and ability that got them into the big game. It starts with the offense.

Stafford must play better than last week. Moreover, he must avoid the boneheaded mistakes that plagued their blowout loss. It would not hurt if his running backs excelled. Subsequently, things went downhill fast when neither Henderson nor Akers managed to dominate their touches, forcing the Rams into a one-dimensional offense. Los Angeles did itself no favors by falling behind. However, the offensive line played atrociously. They allowed seven sacks, and that must improve.

Allen Robinson has to step up. Consequently, he was a non-factor in last week’s opener. The Falcons will hone in on Kupp, so Robinson must make them pay for that. Penalties and turnovers doomed the Rams last week. Now, they must turn things around and avoid self-inflicted wounds. Robinson is part of that equation, as is the rest of the offense.

The rams will cover the spread if the offense plays better and limits its mistakes. Additionally, Stafford must make better throws, and Henderson and Akers run more efficiently behind a line that will bounce back.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick

It is not good to overreact after the first week. Ultimately, the Rams lost to the most complete team in football. They will not struggle this week. No, expect the opposite. The Rams will bounce back significantly, dominating the Falcons on both sides of the trenches and riding high to victory.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams: -10 (-110)