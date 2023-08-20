The new NFL season brings hope and change, with players and teams gearing up for new challenges. Today, we will share our NFL odds series while making some Indianapolis Colts betting specials for the 2023 season.

The Colts had a disastrous 2022 season. Now, they hope to rebound from that disaster. We will look at some of their betting specials and make a prediction on how they can do and which bets they hit.

Here are the Indianapolis Colts Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Indianapolis Colts Betting Specials Odds

Jonathan Taylor To score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +140

Indianapolis Colts to beat Tennessee Titans On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +350

Anthony Richardson To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +490

Indianapolis Colts to score +1 Touchdown in Every Regular Season: +500

Michael Pittman To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +900

Anthony Richardson To throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +2000

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Can Taylor Rush for 10+ Touchdowns?

It is amazing to see so many people get off the Jonathan Taylor train simply because he suffered an injury. Somehow, his value has gone down despite the fact that it will only be his fourth season. But Taylor is only 24 years old, and there are a few more years left in the tank. Thus, there are infinite possibilities for him to score several touchdowns.

Taylor had 11 touchdowns in his rookie season in 2020. Then, he added 18 in 2021. Last year was an issue, as he suffered ankle injuries. But he hopes he can make a comeback in 2023. Likewise, the Colts hope they can sign Taylor as the two sides continue to go through long contract discussions. Will the contract discussions and his uncertain health affect his ability to get 10 touchdowns?

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Will the Colts Sweep the Titans?

The Colts have lost five in a row in this series. Additionally, they have not swept the Titans since 2018. The Colts enjoyed five straight seasons of success against the Titans from 2012-2016. Moreover, they have swept the Titans 10 times over 23 years. But this team does not have Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck. Thus, it will be challenging for them to pull off a sweep against a team that has been moderately successful lately.

Will Richardson Rush for 10+ Touchdowns?

We only have three seasons from his time at Florida to serve as a benchmark. First, he did not have a rushing score in 2020. Richardson also had three touchdowns in 2021 and nine in 2022. Richardson may get 10 this season. Moreover, he may need to do more if the Colts do not have the services of Taylor.

Can The Colts Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Colts failed four times to score a touchdown in 2023. Ultimately, they could not get into the endzone against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, or Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts made an effort to upgrade their offense this offseason by drafting Richardson. Likewise, they hope to get Taylor back to full health.

The Colts will not have to play the Broncos or the Chargers this season. Additionally, they will play the Jags as they always do in two divisional games and face the Patriots in an overseas matchup in Frankfurt, Germany. The Colts hope to hit the mark this season. However, the unpredictability of the Germany game could cause some issues.

Can Pittman Catch 10 Touchdowns?

We have seen Pittman through three seasons in the NFL. Hence, we have a little bit of an idea about the type of player he is. But there is always potential for more. Therefore, he has the talent if paired with a quarterback that can throw. Pittman caught just one touchdown in his rookie season. Then, he nabbed six scores in 2021. Last year saw a drop off as he only hauled four scores. Now, he hopes to build a connection with Richardson so he can catch 10.

Will Richardson Throw for 30 Touchdowns?

Richardson has never been an elite passer. Thus, it is difficult to envision him passing for 30 scores. Richardson had six touchdowns in 2021 and 17 in 2022. Ultimately, you likely won't see him get close to 30.

Final Colts Betting Specials

There are only two bets I really like. Ultimately, it feels like the Colts will be the ultimate rushing team. They have the potential to lead the entire league in rushing. Hence, defenses will have to account for Taylor and Richardson. It could spell disaster when they make the wrong choice.

Final Colts Betting Specials: Jonathan Taylor To score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +140, Anthony Richardson To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +490