Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylorcontinues to be embroiled in a contract saga with the organization. As the regular season nears, it sounds like the entire situation is getting worse, reports the Pat McAfee Show.

"The situation has gone backwards as we get closer to the season" ~ @AdamSchefter

“The situation has regressed, it hasn't moved the right way, it's regressed…I blame Jim Irsay some…I blame Jonathan Taylor some. It's everybody's collective fault…it's disintegrated the relationship, the situation has gone backwards…in my mind it's up to both sides to figure out what works…the way it has been this summer doesn't help either side moving forward.”

Adam Schefter does not mince any words when saying that the Colts, Jim Irsay, and Jonathan Taylor are all at fault for the current situation. He believes that all parties involved are being headstrong and the circumstances will only continue to get worse as long as the two sides don't come together and try to compromise.

Colts fans will be very disappointed to hear this, as there is no doubt that they want Taylor out there given the fact that he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Not to mention, Anthony Richardson is slated to be the starting quarterback Week 1, so having an All-Pro running back like Taylor alongside him in the backfield would do wonders for his progression.

Stay tuned into Colts training camp for any further updates regarding Jonathan Taylor and this contract saga. The hope is that it starts to get better sooner rather than later, although Colts fans would be prudent to not get their hopes up.