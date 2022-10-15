NFL Odds: Jets vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

The New York Jets will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York is riding high coming into this one, fresh off a 40-17 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins at home. That win last week brings the team to 3-2, nearly matching their four wins from the 2021 season. Zach Wilson has returned from his injury and could possibly be the answer for this franchise.

Green Bay lost in London to the New York Giants last weekend but still return to the United States with a 3-2 record. Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers still can turn this franchise around, but the talent surrounding Rodgers is questionable at best.

Here are the Jets-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Packers Odds

New York Jets: +7.5 (-115)

Green Bay Packers: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-104)

Under: 45.5 (-118)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Zach Wilson is back and may be better than ever. Granted, this is Wilson’s second season, but there has been improvement! Wilson has played in two games, throwing for 462 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Wilson has added a rushing touchdown as well. Breece Hall finds himself in the middle of the Rookie of the Year discussion, leading the team with 275 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Michael Carter is second with 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Garrett Wilson has changed the narrative around the Jets’ offense, leading the team with 23 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Corey Davis is also tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns and leads the team with 299 receiving yards. Hall has added 213 receiving yards. New York ranks eleventh in scoring, averaging 23.2 points per game.

New York’s defense has been okay, ranking 19th in points allowed at 23.6 per game. CJ Mosley leads the team with an impressive 51 tackles, including two for a loss, and a fumble recovery. New York has sacked their opponents ten times, led by three sacks from Quinnen Williams. LaMarcus Joyner leads the team with two interceptions, while five other Jets have intercepted one pass each. Carl Lawson has registered two and a half sacks, which ranks second on the team, but has totaled an insane fourteen quarterback hits.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Good news: Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Aaron Jones leads the team with 390 rushing yards and a touchdown, while AJ Dillon is second with 245 rushing yards and a touchdown. Randall Cobb, conjuring up images of the Packers of old, leads the team with 249 receiving yards. Romeo Dobbs leads the team with 22 catches, totaling 213 yards and two touchdowns. Allen Lazard leads the team with three receiving touchdowns, totaling 209 yards. Green Bay is averaging 19.4 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Green Bay’s defense has been dominant, allowing 19.2 points per game, which ranks eleventh in the league. De’Vondre Campbell leads the team with 41 tackles, including three for a loss. Rashan Gary has terrorized opposing quarterbacks, registering five sacks, while Green Bay has totaled twelve as a team. Jaire Alexander has intercepted the team’s only pass this season.

Final Jets-Packers Prediction & Pick

Give me Rodgers in this one.

Final Jets-Packers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay -7.5 (-105), over 45.5 (-104)