The new season is upon us and we will be seeing some betting specials. We are here to share our NFL odds series as we make some Kansas City Chiefs betting specials prediction and pick for the 2023 NFL season.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, we get to check out they will do on their betting specials.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Kansas City Chiefs Betting Specials

The Kansas City Chiefs to score a Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game: -200

Chris Jones to Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: -115

The Kansas City Chiefs to beat Los Angeles Chargers on the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +135

Patrick Mahomes to Score 5 Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +150

The Kansas City Chiefs to Reach the AFC Championship Game: +170

Patrick Mahomes To Throw 40+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +210

Travis Kelce To Score +13 Receiving Touchdowns: +250

The Kansas City Chiefs to score +1 Passing Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game: +300

Isiah Pacheco To Score +10 Rushing Touchdowns in Regular Season: +430

The Kansas City Chiefs To be Undefeated in the AFC West: +650

Why The Kansas City Chiefs Will Score a Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game

The Chiefs have the best offense in the NFL and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Therefore, this is probably the easiest bet you will make.

Why Chris Jones Will Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season

Jones had 15.5 sacks in 2022. Significantly, he only had nine in 2021, 7.5 in 2020, and nine in 2019. But he did have 15.5 sacks in 2018. Thus, you must determine if last year and 2018 were aberrations or if Smith will put together two straight 15+ sack seasons. Jones is capable of hitting this if he can stay healthy, as he is the most disruptive player on the defense.

Why The Kansas City Chiefs Will Sweep Los Angeles Chargers in the Regular Season

The Chiefs swept the Los Angeles Chargers last season. However, they split with the Bolts in the previous two seasons. But Patrick Mahomes has never lost in Los Angeles. Significantly, he is 7-3 overall against the Chargers and 5-0 while playing in Los Angeles. The Chargers are probably the only team that can threaten the Chiefs in the AFC West,

Why Patrick Mahomes Will Rush for 5+ Touchdowns

Mahomes generally passes the ball. Additionally, he can rush the ball well. But the Chiefs will only ask him to do this if it is a sure thing.

Why The Kansas City Chiefs Will Reach the AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship Game five seasons in a row. Amazingly, they have made it to the conference title game in every season that Mahomes has been the starter. It is an exceptional accomplishment. Therefore, it would be difficult to not bet on them doing it again. The Chiefs will face challenges from the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Why Patrick Mahomes Will Pass for 40+ Touchdowns

Mahomes tossed 41 touchdowns in 2022. Also, he came close in 2021 when he threw 37 touchdowns and 2020, when he had 38. Mahomes only had 26 in 2019 due to injuries but had 50 in 2018. Ultimately, he is better than ever and more than capable of hitting 40 again.

Why Travis Kelce Will Catch 13+ Touchdowns

Will age ever catch up to Kelce? He is 33 years old now but had another great season, as he had 12 touchdowns in 2022. However, Kelce also only had nine in 2021, 11 in 2020, and five in 2019. Kelce will still be a threat. Unfortunately, this bet seems like a risk to me.

Why The Kansas City Chiefs Will Score +1 Passing Touchdown in Every Game

The Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. Yet, nothing is a guarantee in this league. Mahomes can certainly make a touchdown pass. Regardless, he does not do it in every game. But Mahomes had a stretch from 2019 to 2021 where he tossed a touchdown for 31 games in a row. Thus, it is always possible for him to do.

Why Isiah Pacheco Will Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns

Pacheco had five touchdowns last year. Additionally, he is the number one guy in the backfield. But the Chiefs are a passing team. Therefore, Pacheco might not get to this number but is more likely to hit seven touchdowns instead.

Why The Kansas City Chiefs Will Go Undefeated in the AFC West

The Chiefs swept their division last year. Also, they accomplished this feat in 2019. But the Chiefs will face some challenges from the Chargers, as well as the Denver Broncos. The Las Vegas Raiders are a bad team but always play the Chiefs hard.

Final Kansas City Chiefs Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs have so many playmakers. Consequently, I like a few of the picks below.

Final Kansas City Chiefs Betting Specials Prediction & Pick:

