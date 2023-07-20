The New York Jets are ready for the 2023 season, and there are a lot of achievements to unlock. We are here to share our NFL odds series and display the New York Jets betting specials prediction for the 2023 season.

There are a lot of Jets betting specials on the table. Ultimately, there are plenty of chances to take advantage of this year's team's accomplishments. But which of these are actually realistic? We cover all the angles.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: New York Jets Betting Specials Total Odds

New York Jets to Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Game: +100

Garrett Wilson to Score 10+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +125

New York Jets to Make the Playoffs and Green Bay Packers to Miss the Playoffs: +150

New York Jets to Beat Buffalo Bills at Home and On the Road in the Regular Season: +320

Allen Lazard to core 10+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season:+430

New York Jets to Make the AFC Championship Game: +470

New York Jets to Miss ther Playoffs and Green Bay Packers to Make the Playoffs: +500

New York Jets to score +1 Passing Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +750

New York Jets to Have #1 AFC Regular Season Record: +1300

Aaron Rodgers to score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +1500

New York Jets to go Undefeated in AFC East games in the Regular Season: +2900

New York Jets to score +1 rushing touchdown in every Regular Season game: +11000

What Betting Specials New York May Hit

It is important to look at the realistic betting specials first. Ultimately, there is a very good chance the Jets may score a touchdown in every game. The only thing that could stop that from happening is an injury to Aaron Rodgers. However, we are assuming that he will play. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a solid rookie season, scoring four touchdowns. Now, the betting line expects him to hit 10. Wilson accomplished much with not much at quarterback. Now, expect him to go off with one of the best quarterbacks of all time throwing to him. It is another situation where we expect him to hit the milestone, assuming he stays healthy.

The Jets should make the playoffs if they win the games everyone expects them to. Now, Rodgers will give them the offensive play caller they lacked last season. He will help them win those critical games they lost last season because of an inept offense. Remember, the Jets went 7-10 last year despite a bad offense. Imagine what they can do with Rodgers leading the charge? 10 wins should be enough to make the playoffs, and they will have to beat out teams from the AFC North and AFC East for positioning in a loaded conference. However, what makes this bet appealing is that it predicts the Green Packers to miss the playoffs. Jordan Love struggled when the Packers started him while Rodgers was out with an injury. Therefore, there is a lot to like with this betting special.

The last potential good betting special may surprise you. Ultimately, the Jets beating the Bills at home and on the road has high marks. The Jets beat the Bills 20-17 at the Meadowlands in 2022 while falling to them 20-12 at Orchard Park. Thus, the addition of Rodgers might help them get over the mark and sweep their division rivals.

Why Betting Specials New York May Miss

It is time to discuss the unrealistic betting specials that might be good to put a small bet, but not all your money. Ultimately, Allen Lazard has never scored 10 touchdowns in a season. He had eight in 2021 and six last season. Therefore, we have likely seen him hit his ceiling. The Jets making the AFC Title game has high odds. Ultimately, the odds are high because they still play in the same conference with the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets missing the playoffs and the Packers making it is unlikely. Sorry, Love will not take them to the promised land in his first season.

The Jets scoring a passing touchdown in every game was given long odds. Surprisingly, the Jets might hit this. But the Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only teams that might hinder this. Additionally, the Jets nabbing the top seed in the AFC is unlikely unless they sweep their division and beat the Chiefs.

Rodgers will not likely rush for five or more touchdowns unless he has a youth spurt. Likewise, an undefeated run through the AFC East is unlikely unless injuries mount for the other teams. The Jets went 2-4 last season. Finally, the odds of the Jets scoring a rushing touchdown in every game has the least odds, thanks to a clouded backfield and the prescience of Rodgers.

Final New York Jets Betting Specials Total Prediction & Pick

There are four bets I am ready to pick. Ultimately, the first three are almost a guarantee. The last one may hit if Rodgers stays healthy.

Final Chicago Bears Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: New York Jets to Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Game: +100, Garrett Wilson to Score 10+ Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +125, New York Jets to Make the Playoffs and Green Bay Packers to Miss the Playoffs: +150, New York Jets to score +1 Passing Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +750