NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.

After getting humiliated in Week 1 for the second consecutive season, Green Bay rebounded nicely by beating down on their division rivals in the Bears, which has been a team that the Packers have had their number in over the course of the past several seasons. By evening their record at 1-1, Packers fans around the country can take a deep breath and not hit panic mode for at least another week.

Although it has been far from perfect, Tampa Bay comes into this one at 2-0 with the oldest quarterback in NFL history 45-year-0ld Tom Brady returning under center for his 23rd season. After taking care of business against the Saints in a 20-10 victory, Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Packers at home will serve as the perfect measuring stick to see where the Bucs stack up against the rest of the NFC.

Here are the Packers-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Buccaneers Odds

Green Bay Packers: +1 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -1 (-112)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Packers to cover the spread against the Bucs, Green Bay may need just the perfect amount of luck to come away with a crucial road win that might do them dividends when the playoff picture comes set later in the season. For starters, the Buccaneers come into this epic showdown with a slew of injuries that will require some backups to play some critical snaps in which the Packers should have the advantage. Conversely, Tom Brady’s top three receiving threats are expected to miss this one in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones, so the Green Bay secondary will no doubt have their opportunities to put their clamps on this Bucs offense.

Not to mention, but the Packers enter this game after dominating time of possession and gained 414 yards of total offense in what was a coming-out party for Aaron Rodgers and company. Even more impressively, but the Packers’ emphasis to run the rock worked out wonderfully as Green Bay gashed Chicago for 203 rushing yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Clearly, if Green Bay wants to make a statement and leave Tampa with a victory, pounding the football down the throat of a Bucs defense that has looked like one of the top units in football will be key.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

While there has been no shortage of the perfectionist himself in Tom Brady spitting profanities in the first couple of weeks of the NFL season, the Buccaneers are still unbeaten and look like a roster that could be one of the top overall teams in all of football. Even though this offense needs to work some things out to get where they want to be, this defense is as ferocious as they come.

Without a doubt, the Buccaneers will cover the spread in large part of their defense, but like the Packers, the Bucs will need to establish a running game with so many key playmakers being out offensively. With that being said, be on the lookout for running back Leonard Fournette to go absolutely berserk on Sunday. Even though Green Bay was able to run the ball effectively against the Bears a week ago, they should that they were human against the run on defense as they let Chicago rush for 180 yards and surrendered a hefty 6.7 yards per carry. With the Bucs possessing an even more dangerous rushing attack in comparison to the Bears, the Packers could be in for a long day at Raymond James Stadium.

Additionally, the importance of keeping Tom Brady upright in this one may be priority number one above all else considering Tampa Bay is so shorthanded. Even so, Tampa Bay may have the advantage against a serviceable Green Bay pass rush as Tom Brady averages only 2.52 seconds to throw, which is the third-quickest time among active starting quarterbacks. Simply put, this offense will be humming when Brady is making quick decisions and finding his open receivers.

Final Packers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, this highly anticipated matchup has the makings to be one of the more entertaining games of the season up to this point. With that being said, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers need this game more than the Bucs do, as a shorthanded Tampa Bay squad will have a hard time in coming up with enough firepower on offense to cover the spread at home.

Final Packers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Packers +1.5 (-112)