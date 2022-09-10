NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick.

The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in the NFC. However, they ultimately fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round playoffs. The Vikings went 8-9 and missed the playoffs while finishing second in the NFC North. Now they look to start the season on a great note against one of their largest rivals.

Green Bay is 4-5-1 in the last 10 games against Minnesota. Moreover, they are 2-3 in the previous five games at U.S. Bank Stadium. These teams constantly battle in tight games at U.S. Bank Stadium, and last year was no exception as the Vikings edged out the Pack 34-31

Aaron Rodgers no longer has the services of Davante Adams, who the Pack traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon return to help move the chains, and Rodgers may lean heavily on them. Alternatively, he has some new young receivers to throw to.

The Vikings have a new head coach as Kevin O’Connell takes the reigns. The defense has multiple question marks this year, but the offense remains solid. Justin Jefferson will look to get even better.

Here are the Packers-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Vikings Odds

Green Bay Packers: -1.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Green Bay still has Rodgers, and he gives them a great chance to win every week. Last year, he marched into U.S. Bank Stadium and tossed four touchdowns for 385 yards. Ultimately, Green Bay still lost the game, signaling issues in defense. Rodgers is 16-10-1 all-time against the Vikings.

Aaron Jones ran for 76 yards on eight attempts in his one game against Minnesota. Likewise, he produced two 100-yard games against the Vikings in 2019. Jones will attempt to recreate that magic as the Pack look to ground and pound against the Minnesota defense. Meanwhile, Dillon came into his own with 63 yards on 14 rushes and two touchdowns in the January 2 game at Lambeau Field. His value to the Packers continues to rise.

The Packers also have a tremendous front seven that can get to the quarterback. Thus, look for Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry to keep the pressure on the interior. Green Bay might even have an elite linebacking core, led by Rashan Gary. He produced 9.5 sacks last year and will be hungry for more. Moreover, Jaire Alexander returns, and the secondary might be tougher to pivot against.

The Packers will cover the spread if Rodgers can find the open man with his new batch of pass-catchers. Additionally, Minnesota has little chance if Jones and Dillon run efficiently as they did at Lambeau. The defense must stop Kirk Cousins from beating them and must stuff running back Dalvin Cook in the backfield.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings have a good offense, led by Cousins, Cook, and Jefferson. Also, their linebackers can make things tough for Rodgers and his running backs. Minnesota signed Za’Darius White, who was with the Packers and only played one game last season. Danielle Hunter is the other linebacker that could give Green Bay fits.

Cousins is 4-3-1 against the Pack and 3-3-1 as a member of the Vikings. Additionally, he is 2-2 at home. Cousins tossed for 341 yards, three touchdowns, no picks, and a completion rate of 68.6 percent in the win over the Packers last season. However, he has hit 300 yards in only three of the seven games against the Pack.

Minnesota needs Cook to sizzle and slice past a tough defense. Cook had one of his worst outings against the Packers on January 2, rushing for 13 yards on nine attempts. Conversely, he turned in 86 yards and one rushing touchdown in the win over Green Bay.

Jefferson is the main event in Minnesota. Last year, he was one of the most significant reasons for their win against the Packers, catching eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings win when he produces.

The Vikings will cover the spread if they can build an early lead and not let Rodgers get comfortable in the pocket. Additionally, moving the chains is the best way to beat Green Bay.

Final Packers-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The Vikings were 2-5 in one-score games last year, including two games where they led by double digits. However, a new coach is in town, and the time for failure is over. The Vikings come out on Week 1 and make a statement, delivering a victory in front of a packed house at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Final Packers-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings: +1.5 (-110)