The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to make a splash with their playmakers. We are here to share our NFL odds series while making Steelers betting specials predictions for the 2023 season.

It's a new season and a new chance for some betting specials for the Steelers. Now, we are going to take a look at them.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Specials

TJ Watt to record 15+ Sacks: +175

The Pittsburgh Steelers will score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +220

Najee Harris to score +10 Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +250

The Pittsburgh Steelers to beat the Cleveland Browns On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +270

Kenny Pickett to Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +370

Kenny Pickett to Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +650

George Pickens to score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns: +750

The Pittsburgh Steelers To Reach AFC Championship Game: +800

The Pittsburgh Steelers to score +1 Passing Touchdown in every game: +1000

Why TJ Watt Will Record +15 Sacks

Watt dealt with injuries last season and only recorded 5.5 sacks. However, he notched 22.5 in 2021 and 15 in 2020. Assuming Watt can stay healthy, he is probably the best player in the game. Thus, expect a good bounce-back season from him.

Why The Pittsburgh Steelers will score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game

The Steelers failed to do this once last time. Ultimately, it came against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers do not have the best offense. Yet, they manage to score touchdowns.

Why Najee Harris to Score +10 Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Harris had seven touchdowns each in 2022 and 2021. Now, we look to see if he can raise his game to the next level. Harris has dealt with numerous ailments over his first two seasons. Yet, there is so much potential for a breakthrough. He is more than capable of hitting 10.

Why The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Sweep the Cleveland Browns

The Steelers swept the Browns in 2021. Therefore, it is very possible for them to do it again. The Steelers split the season series with the Browns last season. Ultimately, they will have a tougher time sweeping their divisional rivals this season.

Why Kenny Pickett Will Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

We don't know what we are going to get out of Pickett. However, he rushed for three scores last season. There is potential for Pickett to cross the goal line five times. Conversely, he is inconsistent, and we are not positive he will match the stats.

Why Kenny Pickett to Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season

Pickett threw for seven touchdowns last season. Ultimately, for this to happen, he must elevate his game to the next level. There is not much confidence in that happening unless he takes significant strides.

Why George Pickens Will Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns

Pickens scored four touchdowns in 2022. Now, we will see if he can improve upon that mark. Pickens is probably the best weapon that Pickett will rely on. Furthermore, he has shown he can rack up yards and scores. Eight touchdowns is more likely for Pickens.

Why The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Reach AFC Championship Game

The Steelers have the talent on defense. However, the offense might be an issue. Is this offense good enough to beat the elite teams in the league? The Steelers have competition in their own division as they have to face the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals. Additionally, the Steelers would likely have to endure the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. There are many stacked teams in this conference, and the Steelers will have to play their best to get past them.

Why The Pittsburgh Steelers will score +1 Passing Touchdown in every game

Is Pickett the guy in Pittsburgh? He will have to show it. Regardless, the Steelers play in the elements, and it will make it difficult for them to score passing touchdowns when the weather starts freezing. This bet is unlikely to play out for the Steelers.

Final Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Specials Prediction & Pick

The Steelers likely will hit three bets from these specials. Ultimately, Watt is one of the best players in the league. The Steelers will also score touchdowns in every game. Furthermore, Harris is likely to break out sooner than later, and you will want to cash in on it when it happens.

