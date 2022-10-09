NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick.

The Raiders secured their first win of the season after defeating the Denver Broncos 32-23 last weekend. Derek Carr completed 21 of his 34 passes for 188 yards while rushing seven times for 40 yards. Additionally, Josh Jacobs rumbled 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams caught nine passes for 101 yards. Significantly, they did not turn the ball over and dominated the time of possession. Las Vegas also went 7 for 14 on third-down conversions.

The Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 last weekend. Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of his 37 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while rushing four times for 34 yards. Also, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed 19 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Pacheco added 11 rushes for 63 yards. Moreover, Travis Kelce added nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 63 yards.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 68-53-2, including an 8-2 run over the previous 10 games. Significantly, Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders with a passer rating of 112.4 with 2,546 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions through eight games. Additionally, Edwards-Helaire has rushed 41 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns through four career games. Kelce has 87 receptions for 1,226 yards and seven touchdowns through 16 career games against the Raiders.

Carr has not had the same success, generating a passer rating of 81.7 with 3,879 yards, 24 touchdowns, 17n interceptions, and four fumbles lost. Also, Jacobs has rushed 85 times for 375 yards and three touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 83 yards. Adams has six receptions on 16 targets for 42 yards through two career games against the Chiefs.

Here are the Raiders-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Chiefs Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-118)

Kansas City Chiefs: -7.5 (-104)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders need to run the ball efficiently and control the clock. Likewise, running the ball efficiently helped them beat the Chiefs a few years ago. It allowed them to control the clock and keep Mahomes on the bench.

Carr has a quarterback rating of 83.2 with 1,038 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. Also, he has rushed 10 times for 66 yards. Jacobs has 70 rushes for 336 yards and two touchdowns while catching 12 for 90 yards. Meanwhile, Adams has caught 26 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns this year. Mack Hollins has caught 17 passes for 273 yards, while tight end Darren Waller has 16 catches for 175 yards.

The Raiders do not have a good defense. However, they have one elite pass rusher that has excelled. Maxx Crosby has 18 solo tackles with four sacks, with two happening last weekend. Thus, he must keep the pressure on Mahomes, and the rest of the defensive line must get through the blockade to make things difficult for Mahomes.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and burn the clock. Likewise, they must find open lanes to help move the chains and control the pace. The Raiders cannot afford to fall behind early because they lack the quarterback capable of leading a significant come-from-behind victory. Thus, they must stop Mahomes and contain Kelce while also avoiding penalties.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

The Chiefs continue to roll as Mahomes is the anchor that ties the foundation together. He has a passer rating of 108.4 with 1,106 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 13 times for 64 yards. Likewise, Edwards-Helaire has done well, rushing 41 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Pacheco has rushed 28 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Kelce has 26 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Newcomer Smith-Schuster has caught 19 passes for 224 yards, while Valdes-Scantling has 13 catches for 168 yards. The defense is average, but they have two solid players. L’Jarius Sneed has three sacks and 27 total tackles, while Nick Bolton has 25 total tackles and two sacks.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if Mahomes continues to perform at an elite level. Likewise, the defense must stop Jacobs and the Raiders from running the ball. They must force the Raiders into making mistakes.

Final Raiders-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

The Chiefs destroyed the Raiders twice last season. Thus, it is difficult to see the Raiders making this a game unless they can find the open lanes. It is easier said than done. Expect the Chiefs to roll on Monday Night Football, sending the Raiders further down the rabbit hole.

