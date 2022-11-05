NFL Odds: Rams vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Central Florida to take on the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Rams-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Rams fell 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at Sofi Stadium. Matt Stafford completed 22 of his 33 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. However, he stalled on plenty of opportunities, and the Rams’ offense did almost nothing in the second half. Ronnie Rivers rushed eight times for 21 yards. Ultimately, the Los Angeles running game continued to struggle. Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. However, he only had one catch in the second half, as the 49ers held him in check after making some halftime adjustments. Allen Robinson added five catches for 54 yards. Ultimately, the defense struggled to get off the field, allowing the 49ers to go 5 for 9 on third downs.

The Bucs lost 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home on Thursday Night Football. Ultimately, it was another bad day for the Tampa Bay offense. Tom Brady went 26 for 44 with 325 yards and a touchdown. However, he missed plenty of passes and did not connect with his receivers consistently. Leonard Fournette rushed nine times for 24 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 34 yards. Unfortunately, he struggled to move the ball on the ground. Mike Evans caught six of his 11 targets for 123 yards, while Chris Godwin caught six of his 11 targets for 75 yards. Significantly, the Bucs went 4 for 13 on third down, allowed three sacks, and got dominated in time of possession.

The Rams are 9-1 over the previous 10 games against the Bucs. Additionally, they are 5-0 over the last five games at Raymond James Stadium.

Here are the Rams-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Rams Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-118)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -3 (-104)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams find themselves in a tight spot. Ultimately, their loss to the 49ers dropped them to 3-4. Their offense has struggled, and they are 28th in the NFL when they have had to convert third downs of six or longer yards. Significantly, they were third in the league in that category last season.

Stafford has been an issue with a quarterback rating of 85.5 and a 70.5 completion percentage. Also, he has thrown 1,763 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Darrell Henderson has rushed 50 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. However, he has caught 16 passes for 91 yards with no scores. The Rams have utilized him poorly, not tailoring to his strengths and ultimately struggling offensively. Significantly, the best way to use Henderson is on short screens and quick passes, allowing him to use his speed. Kupp has caught 64 passes for 686 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, he will play this weekend despite leaving the previous game with an ankle injury. Tyler Higbee has caught 36 passes for 312 yards, and Robinson has caught 22 for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Van Jefferson is back, giving the Rams another option.

The defense has not performed as well as last year. Bobby Wagner has 32 solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Aaron Donald has 17 solo tackles and four sacks. Jalen Ramsey has 24 solo tackles, two sacks, and only one interception.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can generate some offense. Moreover, their defense must make more plays to put their offense in a better position to succeed.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs have lost four in a row. Conversely, the Bucs have scored 28 just once. The offense is in shambles despite having the best quarterback of all time, a superstar running back, and two of the best receivers in the league. Ultimately, the offensive line has struggled, highlighting the need to adjust.

Brady has a 92.4 quarterback rating with a 65.9 percent completion rate. Also, he has thrown for 2,267 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception. Fournette has rushed 112 times for 386 yards and two touchdowns at a rate of 3.4 yards per carry. Additionally, he has caught 37 passes for 273 yards and three scores. Evans has caught 34 passes for 577 yards and three touchdowns, while Godwin has caught 35 passes for 368 yards but has yet to score.

The defense is holding its weight. First, Lavonte David has 36 solo tackles and one sack. Also, Shaquille Barrett has 20 solo tackles and three sacks. Antoine Winfield Jr. has 34 solo tackles and three sacks.

The Bucs will cover the spread if they can simplify their offense. Brady must throw shorter passes to Evans and Godwin to move the chains. He must utilize Fournette as a receiver to help the offense move forward.

Final Rams-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

It is difficult to ignore the Rams’ dominance over the Bucs. Consequently, it gives prudence to this pick. The Bucs may win it, but the Rams will cover the spread.

Final Rams-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-118)