NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

Get on your feet football fans, as the Seattle Seahawks will travel to sunny Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a bout between two former divisional foes! With that being said, let’s take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Seahawks-Chargers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Prior to the start of the season, oddsmakers had the Seahawks only winning 5.5 games and staring at the basement of the NFC West. Fast forward a little over a month later, and Seattle has earned themselves a respectable 3-3 record and is halfway to proving bookies all across the nation wrong. Led by quarterback Geno Smith and the ageless Pete Carroll in his 13th season as Seattle’s head coach, the Seahawks are eager to shock the football world once again versus the high-powered Chargers.

While it certainly wasn’t a pretty performance, the Chargers used some grit and maybe even an ounce of luck to come away victorious against the Broncos on Monday Night Football by kicking a game-winning field goal in overtime. Now at 4-2, the Chargers can continue to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the division with a better showing on the gridiron at home versus a stingy Seattle team.

Here are the Seahawks-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Chargers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Fresh off of an eye-popping and convincing home win against the Cardinals by a score of 19-9, it was the Seahawks’ defense that flapped their wings and provided the Seattle faithful with something to cheer about. Locked in a three-way tie atop of the NF West with the Niners and Rams, the Seahawks have been one of the few surprise rosters within the National Football League in 2022.

On the season, Seattle’s defense has struggled a majority of the time and has given up more than 420 yards of total offense which also includes 27 points allowed through six games. However, the Seahawks took a page out of the legendary Legion of Boom’s book and overwhelmed Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense every chance they got. In fact, the Hawks even forced a pair of turnovers last Sunday and held Arizona to only 315 yards of total offense. Simply put, a repeat performance by defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and his troops makes this team that much more dangerous and can also give the dynamic Chargers offense a run for their money.

Not to mention, but Seattle will need Geno Smith to have a bounce back from a week ago after he only threw for 197 yards on 20/31 passing. As a whole, Smith has been as sharp as can be with his nine touchdowns to only three interceptions, and a stellar outing from the surprisingly efficient field general will help Seattle keep the pressure on the Chargers to score.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Coming into the regular season, many experts and analysts were confident that this Chargers team who missed out on the postseason play a year ago could take that next step toward becoming a contender. Thus far, even though Los Angeles is sitting pretty at 4-2, they have seemed vulnerable and inconsistent in comparison to the rest of the cream of the crop in the AFC. Ever since their stunning defeat to Jacksonville a few weeks back, Los Angeles has limped their way to wins against Houston and Denver and has not necessarily looked very impressive of late.

Despite all of this and coming off of a short week, the Chargers may be a little healthier for this weekend. If star wideout Keenan Allen can suit up for the first time since Week 1 along with RB Joshua Kelley, WR Joshua Palmer, and even tight end Gerald Everett, then Los Angeles will be close to 100% for the first time all year which is an incredibly frightening thought.

In addition, it will be interesting to see what unfolds on the defensive side of things as the Chargers were torched by the Broncos early on before putting the clamps on Denver and stopping them in their tracks. After benching offseason acquisition cornerback J.C. Jackson at halftime, LA looked like an improved unit the rest of the way. While head coach Brandon Staley guaranteed that Jackson would start when fielding interview questions during practice this week, Jackson needs to step up if he wants to avoid getting burned by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. This defense can look like one of the league’s best at times, but they need all of their star power to be playing at their best if they are going to cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Chargers Prediction & Pick

At first glance, Seattle still needs to execute and it is uncertain that they have shown a big enough sample size to put our faith in them to be proficient on offense and to play as they did on defense last weekend. Don’t be surprised if the Chargers come out swinging early and put the Hawks in their place when it matters most.

Final Seahawks-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Chargers -5 (-110)