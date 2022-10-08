NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3 in the first season without Ben Roethlisberger since 2003. Mike Tomlin will have to navigate the season without his former star quarterback, with the team instead looking to the draft in order to find a replacement.

Buffalo has their star quarterback Josh Allen, and along with head coach Sean McDermott, the team has one of the best quarterback-head coach combos in the league. After a second-round exit in the 2021 playoffs, Buffalo entered the season with Super Bowl expectations.

Here are the Steelers-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Bills Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +14 (-110)

Buffalo Bills: -14 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Kenny Pickett will make his first career start for Pittsburgh after coming in to relieve Mitch Trubisky last week against the Jets. Pickett completed ten of his thirteen passes but really completed all thirteen, albeit three of them to the opposing team. Pickett threw for 120 yards to go along with his three picks. However, Pickett did rush for fifteen yards and two touchdowns. Najee Harris leads the team with 202 rushing yards, punching in one touchdown. Diontae Johnson leads the team with 23 catches, totaling 207 yards but no touchdowns.

Pat Freiermuth has caught 18 passes for 223 yards, which leads the team, and one touchdown. Harris has hauled in the team’s only other touchdown catch. Rookie George Pickens is leading the team with an average of 15.2 yards per catch. Pittsburgh needs to be able to throw the ball well in order to open running lanes both for Harris and Pickett. Pittsburgh is averaging 18.5 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Pittsburgh has allowed 22.5 points per game, which is fifteenth in the league. Myles Jack leads the team with 44 tackles, including two for a loss. Alex Highsmith has accounted for more than half of the team’s ten sacks, with five and a half to lead the team. Pittsburgh has picked off opponents seven times, led by Minkah Fitzpatrick’s three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Once TJ Watt returns, look out for this defense.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Allen is completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,227 yards with ten touchdowns and three interceptions. Allen is also the team’s leading rusher with 183 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Singletary is second with 129 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown on the ground. Stefon Diggs is the team’s leading receiver with 31 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah McKenzie is second with 153 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Singletary has hauled in seventeen catches, including one for a touchdown. The potent Buffalo offense has scored 28.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league this season.

Buffalo’s defense has been fantastic, holding opponents to 14.5 points per game, which is the second-lowest total in the league. Matt Milano leads the team with 27 tackles, including three for loss. Gregory Rousseau leads the team with four sacks, while Von Miller is in a close second with three. Buffalo has totaled 13 sacks as a team. Jordan Poyer has picked off a stunning four passes this season, while Buffalo has totaled seven interceptions. The secondary should be salivating considering Pickett’s three-interception debut.

Final Steelers-Bills Prediction & Pick

I think most of the scoring will be done by Buffalo.

Final Steelers-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -14 (-110), over 46.5 (-104)