NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick.

The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Mitchell Trbbisky completed 21 of his 33 passes for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Meanwhile, Najee Harris rushed 15 times for 49 yards at a 3.3 yards-per-carry clip rate. He also caught five passes for 40 yards. Also, Diontae Johnson caught six passes for 57 yards. The Steelers lost the time-of-possession battle, and also had two turnovers that doomed them.

The Browns are coming off an incredulous 31-30 defeat in a game where they somehow lost a 30-17 lead with two minutes left in the game. Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of 27 passes for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Additionally, Nick Chubb rushed 17 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Kareem Hunt ran 13 times for 58 yards. Significantly, Amari Cooper caught nine passes for 101 yards.

The Steelers lead the all-time series 77-60-1 and swept the season series last year. Moreover, the Steelers are 7-2-1 in the last 10 regular season head-to-head games. Pittsburgh is also 5-4-1 in the last 10 games between the teams at FirstEnergy Stadium. Consequently, the Steelers won at this stadium 15-10 last season in what was a close battle. Pittsburgh edged out Cleveland in various categories. Now, they will look to do it again.

Here are the Steelers-Browns NFL betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Browns Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +4.5 (-110)

Cleveland Browns: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers are a running team, and that is especially true with Trubisky as their quarterback. Hence, it means they will run the ball moreso than most.

Harris has 25 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown in two games. Significantly, he has rushed 54 times for 279 yards and two touchdowns in two games against the Browns. He had 91 yards and touchdown in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium and exploded for 188 yards in the second game. Thus, Harris has shown his big-play potential and will be the main key to success for the Steelers.

Johnson is also another key component of the Steelers’ offense. Moreover, he is the main catch-passing threat. Johnson has 13 receptions fore 112 yards but has yet to catch a touchdown. This week, he hopes to change that against a team he has done fairly well against. Johnson has 20 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown over five contests against the Browns. Last year, he caught six of 13 targets for 98 yards in the win in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh beats Cleveland based on some factors. First, they owned the time of possession in both games. The Steelers also capitalized off big plays and took advantage of mistakes. However, they have to do it without T.J. Watt who is out for a few weeks.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can control the clock and run the ball efficiently with Harris. Then, they will succeed if they can force the Browns into making mistakes. The Steelers must limit explosive plays.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns are a two-headed rushing attack with one good receiver. Thus, it is imperative for the three of them to go off to give Cleveland the best chance for success.

Chubb has rushed 39 times for 228 yards and three touchdowns over two games. Now, he hopes to replicate that success against Pittsburgh. Chubb has rushed 106 times for 463 yards and one touchdown over seven games against the Steelers. Significantly, the Steelers have held him to one 100-yard game in that span. Last year he managed 16 rushes for 61 yards at a 3.8 yards-per-carry rate in the home game and 12 rushes for 58 yards with a 4.8 yards-per-carry rate in the away game.

Hunt has 24 rushes for 104 yards with two touchdowns this year, one rushing and one receiving. However, he did not play against the Steelers last year and will look to contribute to the effort. Hunt has never rushed for over 100 yards against the Steelers, and never had more than 50 since joining the Browns. Ultimately, he looks to change that here.

Cooper has 12 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown this season. Additionally, he has 12 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown in two career games against the Steelers.

The Browns will only cover the spread if Chubb and Hunt can form an elite rushing attack against the Steelers. Then, it will allow Cooper to get the opportunities he needs to put them away on his end. Cleveland must limit turnovers and penalties. Consequently, stopping Harris is the number one goal.

Final Steelers-Browns Prediction & Pick

Both teams suffered terrible losses. However, the Browns did it in the worst way possible. The Steelers own this series, and can slug another one out. The Browns will not cover the five points.

Final Steelers-Browns Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers: +4.5 (-110)