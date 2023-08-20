It is another season in Tampa Bay, and there are many individual and team goals to hit. We are here to present our NFL odds series and make some Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting specials for the 2023 season.

Tom Brady has retired for good this time. Ultimately, it means the Buccaneers are now scrambling for answers on offense as they are getting ready to move on without the best quarterback of all time. The Bucs also fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich with Dave Canales, who previously served as the quarterbacks coach and the passing game coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, we will see if he can help revive this Bucs offense that will now be led by Baker Mayfield. Here are some of the Buccaneers betting specials and the ones we believe will hit.

Here are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Specials

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat Carolina Panthers On the Road and at Home: +280

Rachaad White To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +340

Mike Evans To Score +10 Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +470

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Reach NFC Championship Game: +2600

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Can the Buccaneers Sweep the Panthers?

The Buccaneers are 5-1 over the past six games against the Panthers, including sweeps in 2020 and 2021. However, it was with Brady leading the charge. The Bucs have enjoyed inconsistent success against the Panthers over the years. Moreover, they completed sweeps against them in 2016, 2012, and 2002. The Panthers are still in rebuilding mode, as they drafted Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Therefore, it's possible for the Bucs to sweep the Panthers this season, given the young movement. But keep in mind that the Panthers rocked the Bucs 21-3 in their matchup in Charlotte last year, and the Bucs barely edged the Panthers 30-24 in the rematch at Raymond James Stadium.

Will White Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns?

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Bucs drafted White last season and used him as a supplement to Leonard Fournette. However, he did not do much, even in a 45-55 role. White rushed for only one touchdown in his playing time. However, the Bucs did not add any competition for White. There will be chances for him to run the ball a lot. Unfortunately, the line is weaker than it was in prior seasons, and it will be challenging for him to get 10 scores this year.

Will Evans Catch 10 Touchdowns?

Evans is probably one of the best players the Bucs have ever had. Ultimately, he is 29 years old this year, and age may start settling in soon. But he did not do horribly last year. Instead, it was a modest success. Evans had six touchdowns last year. Furthermore, this followed a stretch where he had 14 touchdowns in 2021 and 13 in 2020. Evans was not terrible before Brady, either.

Evans had eight touchdowns each in 2019 and 2018. Likewise, he caught five in 2017. Evans also had 12 scores in 2016 and three in 2015. Curiously, he had 12 in his rookie season. But Evans has now been in the league for a decade. Thus, the wear and tear might start to show. Evans has endured through some minor injuries. It will be interesting to see how he does with Mayfield throwing the ball to him. Significantly, it won't be the first time he has caught passes from an average quarterback.

Can the Buccaneers Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Buccaneers struggled a lot last season. Regardless, they only failed to score a touchdown one time. It happened against the Panthers in a bad showing in the loss to the Panthers. Otherwise, they scored in every other game.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers will present the toughest challenges for this offense to score touchdowns. Moreover, they all have elite pass rushers that can destroy an offensive line and get to the quarterback. The rest of the schedule does not look that much difficult. Otherwise, their games against the Panthers and New Orleans Saints may bring some issues.

Will the Buccaneers Reach the NFC Championship Game?

The Bucs are unlikely to reach the NFC Championship Game. However, let's look at the hypothetical situation. They can thrive if Mayfield has a career season. Moreover, they need him to emerge as the elite quarterback the Cleveland Browns thought he would be when they drafted him. Subsequently, the Bucs can get to the NFC Championship Game if they can adjust to their schedule and then beat the elite teams.

Final Buccaneers Betting Specials

There are not many bets to like. However, the Bucs have enough playmakers to score a touchdown in every game,

Final Buccaneers Betting Specials: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +550