Published November 26, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Houston Texans will travel down south to take on the Miami Dolphins in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Dolphins prediction and pick, laid out below.

Houston appears to be in the middle of a slow and painful rebuild, going 1-8-1. After a three-game losing streak was broken up by a win against Jacksonville, Houston is in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Head coach Lovie Smith is a respected figure throughout the league and the perfect person to lead the team through this rebuild.

Miami has surprised some this season, going 7-3 to sit atop the AFC East division. Head coach Mike McDaniel has coaxed more out of Tua Tagovailoa and the offseason addition of Tyreek Hill has been an absolute home run. Miami may even be able to make a bit of a playoff run.

Here are the Texans-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Dolphins Odds

Houston Texans: +14 (-105)

Miami Dolphins: -14 (-115)

Over: 46.5 (-118)

Under: 46.5 (-104)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Davis Mills has been serviceable, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mills has also rushed for a touchdown. Save for the interceptions, Mills has provided decent production. Dameon Pierce leads the team with 780 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Houston has totaled 937 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team. Embattled receiver Brandin Cooks leads the team with 461 receiving yards, catching one touchdown. Chris Moore and OJ Howard lead the team with two touchdown catches each. Nico Collins ranks second with 402 receiving yards, also hauling in a touchdown. Phillip Dorsett has only caught nine passes but is averaging 17.4 yards per reception, including a touchdown. Houston has averaged 15.9 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league. Yikes.

Houston’s defense has not fared much better, ranking 18th by allowing 23.0 points per game. Jerry Hughes has dominated opposing offensive lines, registering eight sacks. Houston has totaled 22 sacks, while Miami has allowed 18. Jalen Pitre leads the team with two interceptions.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Tua Tagovailoa has turned a corner in his career, completing 71.0 percent of his passes for 2,265 yards with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Tagovailoa has silenced the critics that wanted him out of Miami. Raheem Mostert leads the team with 543 rushing yards and three touchdowns. In just two games since being acquired, Jeff Wilson has rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown. Miami has totaled 977 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. Tyreek Hill may be the best offseason pickup by any team, leading Miami with 81 catches for 1,148 yards, catching four touchdowns. Running mate Jaylen Waddle leads the team with six touchdown catches, ranking second with 878 receiving yards. Mike Gesicki is tied for second with four touchdown catches. Miami’s offense ranks sixth with 25.2 points scored per game.

Defense has been an issue for Miami, ranking 22nd with 24.1 points allowed per game. Still, the Houston offense is so anemic that Miami could have a breakout defensive game. Melvin Ingram leads the team with four sacks, while Miami has registered 20 as a team. The pass rush should receive a boost as Bradley Chubb gets more comfortable. Miami has only intercepted four passes but should be on the prowl with Mills’ struggles.

Final Texans-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

Don’t overthink this one.

Final Texans-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami -14 (-115), over 46.5 (-118)