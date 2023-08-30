The 2023 season is upon us, and the Washington Commanders hope to hit some accolades. We are here to share our NFL odds series, and make some Commanders betting specials for the 2023 season while predicting which will hit.

The Commanders don't have many playmakers. However, there are a few that can have a great season. We are here to look at the betting specials for the Commanders this season and analyze each of the odds.

Here are the Commanders Betting NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Betting Odds: Commanders Betting Odds

Chase Young To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: +250

Washington Commanders to beat New York Giants On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +260

Washington Commanders to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +430

Brian Robinson To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +460

Sam Howell To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +600

Sam Howell To Score +30 Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +850

Terry McLaurin To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +900

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Can Young Get 10 + Sacks?

When the Commanders drafted Young in 2020, everyone said it was a great pick. Ultimately, many believed he would be an elite pass rusher for years to come and would dominate offenses for a long time. Young started his career as he notched nine sacks in his rookie season. Therefore, everyone thought the sky was the limit after he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. But then the injuries happened. First, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 in a season where he also suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. Young started the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list and did not debut until November 21, 2022. Next, he missed the next three games before playing the final three games of the season. It was a disaster of a season, as he finished with zero sacks.

Young recovered from his injuries from last season. However, he suffered another one in the preseason, and the team has not cleared him for contact. Young can absolutely tear up the league if he is cleared to play. However, his injuries have hindered him over the last two seasons.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Will the Commanders Sweep the Giants?

The Commanders went 0-1-1 against the Giants last season. However, they swept the Giants in 2021. It was the first time they had swept the Giants since 2011. Ultimately, it does not happen much.

The Commanders and the Giants always play one-score games. Furthermore, every game will go down to the wire. It usually involves a missed field goal or a mistake by one team. Thus, look for that to happen again. But these teams usually either split the series or the Giants sweep. Significantly, the Giants have swept the Commanders five times since 2010. The teams have split the season series five times since 2010. Thus, look for that to happen again.

Can the Commanders Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Commanders accomplished this last season. However, they have a slightly more difficult schedule this year. The Commanders will see the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers. Likewise, their division rivals all have decent defenses. It will all depend on how Howell does.

Will Robinson Rush for 10 Touchdowns?

Robinson rushed 205 times for 797 yards and two scores. However, he has never scored 10, not even in college. In his five years at Alabama, he had seven in 2020 and five in 2019. Ultimately, that was his highest measure of success in college.

Can Howell Rush for 5 Touchdowns?

Howell had more success in college. Significantly, he rushed 183 times for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 4.5 yards per carry. Howell also rushed 92 times for 146 yards and five scores in 2020. Therefore, he is more than capable of rushing for five touchdowns, and defenses do not know him yet.

Will Howell Pass for 30 Touchdowns?

Howell is also capable of throwing for 30 touchdowns, as he did this in college. Ultimately, he tossed 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021. But this was after passing for 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020 and 38 scores and seven picks in 2019. But can he do this at the NFL level?

Will McLaurin Catch 10 Touchdowns?

McLaurin has never had a good quarterback throwing to him. Yet, he still caught 77 passes for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns last year, and 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five scores in 2021. He also had 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 while also catching 58 passes for 919 yards for seven scores in 2019. How well will he mesh with Lowell?

Final Commanders Betting Specials

The Commanders are being cautious with Young. However, it is possible for him to have a bounce-back season. Howell is unknown and might create some magic with his legs.

Final Commanders Betting Specials: Chase Young To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: +250 and Sam Howell To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +600