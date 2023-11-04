Week 9 will be electric has the Dolphins and Chiefs play in Germany! Keep reading for my favorite NFL picks for this weekend.

This weekend, football fans will be treated to several competitive games, including two games with playoff implications and the promise of an offensive fireworks display. Duals between elite quarterbacks may also make for high-scoring games that could make those who enjoy betting on total scores very happy. Keep reading for my favorite NFL picks for this weekend.

NFL Odds: Dolphins at Chiefs

Dolphins: +1.5 (-110); Over 50.5 (-110)

Chiefs: -1.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)

The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs will collide at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany for what should surely be one of the games of the year. Those who are ready to wake up early and watch some football in the morning will likely be treated to a magnificent display of offensive fireworks.

Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in football, and they both have excellent rosters around them. Former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill helps lead an explosive downfield passing game for Miami. Earlier this season, the Dolphins scored 70 points in a single game.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is still a mainstay in Kansas City‘s offense, and the years of experience Mahomes and Kelce have working together continue to pay dividends for the Chiefs. These two stars seem to be able to read each other’s minds and Mahomes is able to constantly find Kelce open downfield for easy completions and chunk yardage plays. Given that this game is going to be played on a neutral field, there’s no home-field advantage or edge for bettors to back the home team.

A play on the total is the best bet here, as it doesn’t matter which team wins. Wagering the over is a bit on an offensive fireworks display, and I feel confident in that pick.

NFL Pick: Over 50.5 (-110)

NFL Odds: Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys: +3 (-105)

Eagles: -3 (-115)

The Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in one of the key matchups of this season for both teams. This game will have tremendous implications for the playoff race, and both teams are well aware of this. Dallas features an elite defense led by Micah Parsons, but they will face a tall task slowing down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense.

I think this will be a close game, but Hurts has shown his poise and ability to come up big in key moments time and time again. He can run the ball and move the chains with his legs and the Eagles quarterback sneak play on fourth down is potent. Hurts is also underrated in his ability to sling the football all over the field. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are weapons to be utilized in the passing game, and Dallas will run into some trouble slowing them down.

The Eagles also have a top-tier offensive line and an elite running game that makes for a very well-balanced offense.

Ultimately, I think the depth and versatility of the Eagles' offense will simply be too much for Dallas to overcome, and with the Eagles playing at home I trust them to come away with the win. I think this game will be kept close through three quarters but I’m confident that the Eagles offense will make a few big plays where it matters in key situations, that will be enough for them to win this game while covering a relatively narrow spread.

NFL Pick: Eagles -3 (-115)



NFL Odds: Bills at Bengals

Bills: +1.5 (-105)

Bengals: -1.5 (-115)

The Bills are traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals, and are slight underdogs in this matchup. This game features two teams with elite offenses and top-tier quarterbacks.

Both of these teams have had their share of struggles and inconsistency this season. However, the Bengals appear to really be hitting their stride, and they will have a home-field advantage.

While Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are both top-tier quarterbacks, there are some differences between them. Josh Allen is the more electrifying quarterback, built to run over defenders and effortlessly toss 60-yard bombs with the cannon attached to his right arm.

Burrow, meanwhile, is also an elite quarterback, but he has different traits that make him elite. Burrow’s ability to read defenses and his top-notch accuracy make him a threat to thread the ball between the defenders and throw his receivers open with ease.

Both teams also feature elite playmakers on offense, Stefon Diggs for Buffalo and Ja’Marr Chase for Cincinnati.

This game has the potential to be an offensive shootout with sky-high points totals, and I am considering betting the over in this game. However, I’ve identified a better opportunity for those looking to bet on this game.

The Bills are one of the most talented teams in football, but they have a tendency to be inconsistent, and the Bengals are equally as talented.

I view this game as a toss-up if the best version of the Bills shows up, and a likely Bengals victory in any other scenario. Given that home-field advantage is typically considered to be worth three points (personally, I only give it two points in a close matchup like this), a spread of 1.5 points indicates that the Bengals would actually be slight underdogs on a neutral field.

Burrow is calm and cool under pressure, and I think with the home crowd backing them, Cincinnati will win this game by at least three points.

NFL Pick: Bengals -1.5 (-115)