With the main group of free agents having found their new teams, the NFL offseason has been a pretty wild ride so far as April begins. In the following NFL Power Rankings, everyone is still trying to catch the Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their Super Bowl 57 victory, and Patrick Mahomes certainly would like to repeat as a champion in the 2023 season.

While the top team is known, it is the other 31 teams that had a bunch of fluctuation this offseason. With free agency, the upcoming NFL Draft, and trade rumors dominating the headlines, take a look and see where your favorite team lands in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

It should come as no shock to see the Chiefs remain at the top of this list, and they have done a lot to earn their cushy spot at the top. With Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company putting in the work this past year, they certainly earned everything on their championship run.

In free agency, KC lost Orlando Brown to the Cincinnati Bengals, which is a tough pill to swallow, and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman will force the offense to adapt once again. But the addition of Jawaan Taylor softens the loss of Brown, and the draft remains as an avenue for the Chiefs shore up some of their remaining holes.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

It is safe to say that the Cincinnati Bengals look to have overtaken the Buffalo Bills as the biggest competition to the Chiefs – and their early offseason work certainly proves that.

Giving Joe Burrow even more protection was a key prerogative in free agency, and Brown figures to be a great addition. The ongoing uncertainty about Joe Mixon’s future in Cincy makes the offense feel slightly weak, but this team is a few pieces away from being even better than last year.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

After their close loss in Super Bowl 57, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles are here to stay. With Jalen Hurts having an otherworldly season last year, plus with a defense that somehow was able to bring back most of its key pieces, the Eagles have plenty to look forward to in this upcoming NFL season.

4. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

QB concerns are going to drive the headlines this offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, as they have Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Trey Lance to choose from. With Purdy undergoing a procedure on his throwing arm, it may be up to Darnold and Lance to hold down the fort to at least begin the season.

Javon Hargrave was one of the few Philadelphia defenders to get away from them, and for the 49ers, they will be thrilled that he decided to jump ship. A strength of their roster got even better, and that should making this team a real tough out come January.

5. Buffalo Bills (no change)

Losing Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears is a big-time loss for the Buffalo defense, but re-signing Jordan Poyer will help. Josh Allen certainly is still Josh Allen, and instead of Devin Singletary, they have Damien Harris to pair with James Cook in the backfield.

But the offense still needs some help, and it needs another proven playmaker alongside Stefon Diggs. Gabriel Davis was supposed to be that option, but he has fizzled out up to this point – is it time for DeAndre Hopkins?

The Miami Dolphins trade for Jalen Ramsey was exactly what their defense needed – but he wasn’t the biggest addition to that side of the ball this offseason. That goes to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Bradley Chubb should be able to do great things in Fangio’s defense, and an improved defense is exactly what Tua Tagovailoa and the offense need to be successful.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (+3)

Trey Pipkins, Eric Kendricks, and Morgan Fox are the three big-money additions for the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, and they are all names that don’t really jump off the pace, even if they are pretty solid players.

Plus, by bringing in Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator, the offense should have more fluidity while evening out more of its pass-run differential. And hey, maybe this will make Austin Ekeler want to stay in town.

8. Dallas Cowboys (-2)

Outside of losing Connor McGovern (BUF) and Dalton Schultz (HOU), the offseason has been pretty quiet for the Dallas Cowboys – oh, but I suppose the release of Ezekiel Elliott may be the one loud part of it.

Elliott should never have been brought back a few years ago on that monster deal, so it was just a matter of time until he was cut, really. But Dallas needs a few playmakers on offense to pair with CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. The addition of Brandin Cooks will certainly help, but don’t be surprised if they add some more help on offense in the draft.

9. New York Giants (-1)

Fresh off a season that saw them cement themselves as a playoff contender, the New York Giants took a calculated and smart approach to their offseason.

Signing Bobby Okereke was their big move (but not expensive), they released Kenny Golladay, and they brought in a few cheap options at wide receiver (Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Darius Slayton) for some competition, which are all good moves for a team that knows they are a contender.

10. Detroit Lions (+4)

Hope you have been introduced to the hottest team in the NFL – and by hot I mean the most popular. It’s the Detroit Lions!

Last year’s final-week playoff push fell just short, but the Lions understood where their roster was at. Addressing the defense in a big way in free agency (Cameron Sutton, Alex Anzalone, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley) was a statement for the rest of the NFL to watch out, because the Lions are trying again.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (-2)

Fresh off their massive comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered the offseason feeling like they finally accomplished something. With Doug Pederson looking like the right fit as their head coach, the Jaguars have had a very quiet start to the offseason, though.

So far, their biggest addition has been Calvin Ridley who was acquired at the trade deadline, but was reinstated from his suspension, meaning he will finally make his debut for Jacksonville in 2023. Ridley and Christian Kirk will be a great top tandem for Trevor Lawrence, and the Jags will surely get solid production from Travis Etienne and Evan Engram as well.

12. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

Welcome back Geno Smith, and welcome back a potentially-relevant Seattle Seahawks team!

Fresh off a bounce-back year for the ages, Smith looks to have earned another shot at being the starting QB in Seattle, or at least until their next rookie QB that they seem intent on drafting this year takes over. Bringing back Bobby Wagner and adding Dre’Mont Jones showed a commitment to improving the defense, which will also help the offense get better too.

13. Minnesota Vikings (-6)

When your highest total value contract handed out in free agency is to a blocking-first, backup tight end, you might be having a rough offseason. Luckily for the Minnesota Vikings, not only did they sign Josh Oliver to a large deal, they saw Eric Kendricks, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Tomlinson leave without any direct replacements brought in.

It may not be as easy to repeat as NFC North divisional champs next season, and it will certainly be more difficult to hold down a top-15 spot in these NFL Power Rankings.

14. New York Jets (+4)

Stuck in purgatory based solely on the ongoing Aaron Rodgers trade negotiations, the New York Jets have had a pretty interesting offseason. Bringing in the aforementioned Hardman and Allen Lazard has solidified some of their WR issues, but QB remains an issue.

With all signs pointing toward Rodgers joining Gang Green, their spot in the power rankings would jump up – but by how much?

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (no change)

A Mike Tomlin-lead Pittsburgh Steelers team can never be counted out, and with the type of growth that Kenny Pickett showed towards the end of last season, they may have something in the hometown kid.

Larry Ogunjobi and Isaac Seumalo help will help solidify their lines on both defense and offense, and with a good amount of draft picks at their disposal in April, they should see their status in these power rankings improve as the offseason progresses.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (+10)

Out went Derek Carr and Darren Waller and in came Jimmy Garoppolo – the Las Vegas Raiders have figured out a few things when it comes to their future. Needing to actually hit on a few draft picks this offseason is crucial, not only to where the Raiders go from here but also for the status of their coach and general manager.

17. Baltimore Ravens (-4)

The ongoing Lamar Jackson saga really has put the Baltimore Ravens in a bad light – and it actually may end up being Baltimore’s fault if Jackson goes elsewhere.

If they need to find a new starting QB, then the Ravens will tumble in the power rankings – but if they bring Jackson back and finally surround him with a few weapons, then they could be more than a team that backs their way into a Wild Card spot.

18. Carolina Panthers (+5)

For a team that is welcoming in a new coaching staff and (eventually) a rookie QB, this offseason has been great for the Carolina Panthers. Forming an all-star staff around Frank Reich shows that the front office understands the importance of player development, and signing Thielen and trading for the first overall selection shows that while they know they have a lot of holes to fill, they know what players they want and what they need to succeed.

19. New England Patriots (-2)

With Jakobi Meyers in Las Vegas, the New England Patriots handed almost the exact same contract to Smith-Schuster to be their new WR1. Mike Gesicki and James Robinson are their other additions on offense, with Jonnu Smith (Atlanta) and Damien Harris (Buffalo) headed elsewhere.

Mac Jones is going to be this team’s starting QB next season, and after a tough 2022 season, it’s safe to say that whether he fails or succeeds in 2023 could determine whether the Pats soar up this list, or crashing even further down it.

20. Chicago Bears (+11)

Needing to spend some of their league-leading cap space, the Bears took an expensive, but calculated approach to their offseason. GM Ryan Poles went out and signed LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis, DE DeMarcus Walker, LB T.J. Edwards, and TE Robert Tonyan, among others.

There is an odd sense of optimism surrounding the Bears currently, and their franchise is absolutely headed in the right direction. With their trade down from the first overall selection of the draft with Carolina, the Bears were able to reallocate some assets while getting Justin Fields a bonafide WR1 in D.J. Moore.

Even with Aaron Rodgers still on the roster, the torch has been passed and it is officially Jordan Love’s time to shine. Replacing Lazard and Tonyan won’t be easy, but if GM Brian Gutekunst finally wants to exercise some demons and show just why he trusted his gut in drafting Love, he will help him be successful.

22. Tennessee Titans (-1)

The Tennessee Titans have their fair share of QB concerns as well, as Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis look set to battle it out for the starting role this upcoming season. Tackle Andre Dillard and defensive end Arden Key were the ‘high-profile’ free agent additions this offseason, but with a cloudy future, this team will need to do a lot to regain their footing in the AFC South and these NFL Power Rankings.

23. Denver Broncos (+5)

Sean Payton may not be the coach he once was, but with all that has been said so far this offseason, he may be just what Russell Wilson needs to turn things around.

Trade rumors have been swirling surrounding both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but with both players still on the team, Wilson should be able to be successful in Year 1 under Payton. However, don’t expect this team to suddenly figure everything out – especially being in the AFC West, sp it may take a bit until we finally see Mr. Unlimited again.

24. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

Arthur Smith and the rest of the coaching staff look to be throwing their full support behind second-year man Desmond Ridder, which could just be a great decision – or a terrible one. The jury is still out on the former Cincinnati Bearcat QB, but there is something brewing in Atlanta, meaning their rebuild could reach its end sooner rather than later.

25. Cleveland Browns (-3)

Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill were brought in by the Cleveland Browns to try and revamp their defense. With Jadaveon Clowney and Deion Jones still out on the open market, it makes sense to target those two big-name options. Kevin Stefanski will likely need to find a new RB2 behind Nick Chubb with Kareem Hunt looking set to depart as a free agent, and this upcoming season will be interesting with Deshaun Watson’s first full campaign in Cleveland.

26. Washington Commanders (-6)

Re-doing the offensive line ended up being a priority for the Washington Commanders in free agency, as they signed Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates while they let Wes Schweitzer head to the Jets. Rolling with Sam Howell gives Ron Rivera another shot at helping mold a young QB into a starter, but ol’ reliable Jacoby Brissett is waiting in the wings to take over if Howell struggles.

27. New Orleans Saints (-3)

Derek Carr and Jamaal Williams headline the offseason signings for the New Orleans Saints, a team that still is figuring out how to spend money by sacrificing their future. With Carr needing to find a connection with Chris Olave, and quickly, New Orleans will definitely have a rough go of it this year – but there is hope, both for their record and for where they end up in the in-season power rankings.

28. Los Angeles Rams (-1)

There doesn’t seem to be much of a sense of urgency to expedite the rebuild for the Los Angeles Rams, and their salary cap issues play a large role in that. Having let Bobby Wagner head back to Seattle, the Rams will need to rely once again on the health of aging stars like Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford, which seems to be a recipe for disaster for Sean McVay and company.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13)

With the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have chosen Baker Mayfield as their next starting QB, a vast change in leadership at that position. Todd Bowles will need to figure out what kind of offense he is going to have, especially with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still looking to catch passes.

The Bucs did bring back a lot of their defensive free agents this offseason (Jamel Dean, Lavonte David, and Anthony Nelson), so they at least have that going for them. But the departure of Brady could make the 2023 season even bumpier than the 2022 campaign

30. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

Having lost Zach Allen and Byron Murphy in free agency, in addition to Kyler Murray likely missing a good chunk of the season because of his recovery from a torn ACL, the Arizona Cardinals are staring down the barrel of what could be an ugly 2023 season. Kliff Kingsbury is out and Jonathan Gannon is in as the team’s head coach, and his first season in charge will likely be a bumpy one.

31. Indianapolis Colts (-1)

The writing was on the wall for a lengthy rebuild, and the Indianapolis Colts are fully invested in that process now. Needing to find a new franchise QB, the Colts and their fourth overall selection will likely be used on the best of whatever top QB prospects are left.

With that being said, $22.5 million for a kicker is pretty absurd for a rebuilding team, yet Matt Gay should have a pretty cushy job the next few seasons. E.J. Speed returned but Bobby Okereke and Parris Campbell have both departed to NFC teams.

32. Houston Texans (no change)

We have finally made it to the final team on these power rankings – and unfortunately, it is a common one. The Houston Texans have grown far too comfortable being last on this list, something they are looking to rectify with a new franchise QB in April.

DeMeco Ryans was welcomed back as their new head coach after having had a brief stop in his playing career with the Texans, and by bringing in both Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz, the front office is semi-committing to being relevant this year, which is more than can be said about past years.