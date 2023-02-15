Congratulations are in order for the Kansas City Chiefs after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles to become Super Bowl 57 champions. Heading into the offseason, the Chiefs will hold the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings, but how does the rest of the list shake out?

With the Philadelphia Eagles representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, everyone was able to see Jalen Hurts show exactly why he is a huge piece of the future of the NFL. While questionable field conditions and a controversial late-game holding call ultimately undid the Eagles’ shot at taking home the Lombardi Trophy, they have plenty to be proud of this season and should be formidable again in 2023.

Previous 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8

And now, here are the NFL Power Rankings as we head into the 2023 NFL offseason. 2022 regular-season records are in parentheses.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

No surprise that the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top of these NFL Power Rankings. With Patrick Mahomes producing an MVP season, Travis Kelce defying any preseason doubts, and the defense actually stepping up when needed, this team took home a second Super Bowl in four years.

They will need to shell out some money this offseason if they want to keep some of their free agents, as Orlando Brown Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Carlos Dunlap headline their FA group.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Coming up one step short, the Philadelphia Eagles put together an incredibly strong performance this year, earning the top seed in the NFC and making it to the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts deserves all the credit in the world for the type of season he put together, and the three-headed monster of AJ Brown, Hurts, and DeVonta Smith is here to stay.

A record-breaking extension for Hurts is likely on the docket this offseason for GM Howie Roseman, and Nick Sirianni will have to replace both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon after they went elsewhere to be head coaches.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Their AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills was really impressive, and taking that type of momentum into the offseason is going to be key. With trade rumors flying everywhere involving Tee Higgins, the Bengals look primed to try their luck again at taking over the AFC from the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow is in line for a contract extension, and it will be interesting to see just how big it is compared to the other star quarterbacks out there, including Hurts.

4. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

QB injuries ruined any shot the San Francisco 49ers had of beating the Eagles, but their 2022 season was far from a disappointment. By acquiring Christian McCaffrey, they added a huge chess piece for Kyle Shanahan to implement in his run-first offense, something that should be intriguing for whoever their QB is next year.

Whether Trey Lance gets another shot or it’s still Brock Purdy time, the 49ers have a very interesting offseason ahead of them, one that could separate them even further from their NFC West rivals.

5. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

It may seem odd to deem a 13-win season a down year, but for the high expectations that the Buffalo Bills have, not making the AFC Championship Game has to be a letdown.

A late-year injury to Josh Allen coupled with some offensive missteps doomed this team, and with an offseason upcoming where both Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer hit the market, things could look a bit different in Orchard Park.

6. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Congratulations to the Dallas Cowboys, who managed to win their first postseason game since 2018. Having lost to the 49ers the following week tied a nice little bow the end of a season that, generally speaking, should be seen as a success.

Mike McCarthy was able to right the ship after their recent postseason woes, and while Dak Prescott definitely needs more weapons on offense, he showed really nice development with CeeDee Lamb, something that should continue for years to come.

7. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Winning the NFC North wasn’t the difficult part of Minnesota’s season, it was trying to actually make some noise in the playoffs, and they failed miserably at that. Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins were both terrific this year on offense, and with new deals owed to Jefferson and potentially even TJ Hockenson this offseason, big-name players like Dalvin Cook and Eric Kendricks may have played their last down for the Vikings.

8. New York Giants (9-7-1)

The NFC East is actually shaping up to be a really good division after having been the laughingstock of the NFL for a long time, and the New York Giants are a big reason for that. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both performed extremely well before heading into free agency, and Brian Daboll looks to be the right guy for the job to help keep the Giants in the postseason hunt.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Doug Pederson was exactly what Trevor Lawrence needed to break out, and the Jacksonville Jaguars put up a really impressive showing this year. Having made a shocking comeback at the end of the season to unseat the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC South, Jacksonville one-upped that in their comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers to earn their first playoff victory since 2017.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Speaking of the Chargers, they were finally able to make the playoffs with Justin Herbert, but a lackluster effort to close the game let the Jaguars back in, ultimately sending the Chargers home early in shocking fashion.

Austin Ekeler was their offensive MVP by far this past season, and he may need to fill that role again next year if reports of cutting offensive talent (Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett specifically) end up coming true.

11. Seattle Seahawks 9-8

A resurgent Geno Smith “didn’t write back” to everyone who doubted him, and he helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a surprising postseason berth — albeit a short one. With Smith in line for a new contract this offseason, look for Seattle to try and lock up their QB of the present and near future, while potentially also finding one for the future.

12. Miami Dolphins 9-8

Concern surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and his numerous head injuries suffered this past season threw a wrench into any sort of overly successful season, even though they did make the playoffs. Mike McDaniel seems to be the right guy for the job in Miami, and this team has the right pieces in place to get back to the playoffs, even if QB is still a big question mark.

13. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

Injuries helped keep a successful season out of reach of the Baltimore Ravens, and Lamar Jackson’s injuries and future status both weighed heavily on this team this year. While they did make the playoffs, Tyler Huntley was unable to lead this team past the Bengals, ultimately ending their season in the Wild Card Round.

Lacking a bona fide WR1 should be a top priority of this team, via either the draft or through free agency, but so should finding a way to keep Jackson for the long haul as the trade rumors begin to swirl.

14. Detroit Lions (9-8)

The Detroit Lions gained a huge following this season, and that may have started with being featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks series. Regardless of how or where, it’s safe to say that the Lions are here to stay.

Dan Campbell has buy-in from his roster, Jared Goff produced a career season, and the Lions as a whole actually looked like they were enjoying playing football — something that was very evident seeing as how their playoff chances came down to Week 18.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

It certainly was a suspect decision at the time, but the Pittsburgh Steelers may have found their next QB of the future in Kenny Pickett. In a weak QB draft class, the Steelers were the first to attach themselves to their next signal-caller. While there were plenty of mistakes, he looks like he could form a great offensive trifecta with Najee Harris and George Pickens.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

In what amounted to be Tom Brady’s last season in the league (we think), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lucked into a bad year for the NFC South to win the division with a losing record.

Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were very successful in catching balls from Brady, but with a big hole at QB down in Tampa, it will be interesting to see which direction they go moving forward to fill that void.

17. New England Patriots (8-9)

Having just missed out on the playoffs, the New England Patriots have quite a few things to figure out on offense this offseason. Mac Jones struggled in his 14 games, producing a 14:11 TD-to-INT ratio, not a good sign for the former Crimson Tide QB. Coaching staff dysfunction is likely a big cause of this team underperforming in 2022, something they already took a step toward fixing by hiring Bill O’Brien as their new OC.

18. New York Jets (7-10)

The New York Jets finally looked like a semi-complete football team under Robert Saleh, but QB is even more of an issue than it was in 2021. Zach Wilson has failed to look like the future savant for this franchise, and his up-and-down 2022 campaign threw even more wood on the hot seat that is burning under his starting role. Will Aaron Rodgers or another high-profile veteran be under center in 2023?

19. Green Bay Packers (8-9)

Even amid all of the Aaron Rodgers drama, the Green Bay Packers did what they could to try and make the postseason. Even though it was a pretty disappointing year, the midseason breakout of rookie WR Christian Watson gives this team a slight glimmer for its future, regardless of whether Rodgers or Jordan Love is their starting QB.

20. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

With question marks all over the place, the Washington Commanders still managed to produce a .500 record … somehow. Sam Howell has been given the next shot at being their starting QB, and with the future of Chase Young and others up in the air, this could be another disappointing offseason.

21. Tennessee Titans (7-10)

The Tennessee Titans need a QB, and while Malik Willis looked okay in place of Ryan Tannehill at times, expect to see them mentioned in plenty of offseason QB rumors. Another big year from Derrick Henry (1,538 yards and 13 TDs) helped overshadow a rough WR group that had its leading receiver barely hit 500 yards (Robert Woods with 527), a role that Treylon Burks will hopefully soon take on.

22. Cleveland Browns (7-10)

A seven-win season for the Cleveland Browns earned them a last-place finish in the AFC North division, even after a 1,500-yard, 12-TD season from Nick Chubb. As players like Jadeveon Clowney and Kareem Hunt and others hit free agency, the fact that Cleveland is currently over the cap means these players likely will not return. Will 2023 be different with a full season of Deshaun Watson?

23. Carolina Panthers (7-10)

While they seemed to have a fun season, the Carolina Panthers never really were a team anyone worried about, especially after they traded Christian McCaffrey out west. Sam Darnold was their QB, and while he did put up a pretty good year, a rookie QB is likely on his way in for new head coach Frank Reich in his first season.

24. New Orleans Saints (7-10)

The future for the New Orleans Saints looks quite bleak, and their 2022 season could be the start of that downward spiral. An incredibly red cap sheet is the biggest issue for this team, as they need to figure out what to do with their QB role (Derek Carr?), as well as Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and other pricey veterans. If a rebuild is in full effect, look for their spot near the bottom of these NFL Power Rankings to become a permanent fixture.

25. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Marcus Mariota was benched after a while, allowing rookie QB Desmond Ridder to be on full display for the coaching staff. Tyler Allgeier looks like he may become the starting RB for Atlanta for the foreseeable future, Drake London has an awesome skill set that will help replace the void of Calvin Ridley, and Kyle Pitts is in for a rebound season … we hope.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Derek Carr is no longer the QB for the Las Vegas Raiders, ending a roller-coaster offseason of wanting to part ways with one another. Josh McDaniels really did maximize Josh Jacobs as much as he could before hitting free agency, and with Davante Adams producing a classic season, the team’s next QB will have some talent to work with — especially if Jacobs returns.

27. Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

There’s not much to be said for how poorly this season went for the Los Angeles Rams. A Super Bowl hangover was in full effect in LA, especially with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp’s injuries. Next season could be another down year for the Rams if their veterans don’t come back strong. Plus, with cap space issues, it looks like it’ll be a tough year that could see them near the bottom of these NFL Power Rankings again.

28. Denver Broncos (5-12)

The struggles of Russell Wilson dominated any headlines for the Denver Broncos, as did their firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. By bringing Sean Payton back into coaching, Denver is hoping he is the missing piece to getting Wilson back on track. A return from injury for Javonte Williams will be key to Denver’s success in 2023.

29. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Kyler Murray’s ACL tear was a big part of what eventually led to Kliff Kingsbury being fired. DeAndre Hopkins had a pretty strong return after his suspension, but the offense struggled with Colt McCoy and Trace McSorely in at QB. With a top-three pick at their disposal for April’s NFL Draft, that could do a lot of good for a team desperate for more talent under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

30. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

Jeff Saturday probably was not on anyone’s bingo card for being an NFL head coach this year, but after the firing of Frank Reich, he got the call as one of Jim Irsay’s buddies. With the hiring of Shane Steichen from the Eagles, Indy gets to add a new offensive philosophy to their attack, something that can hopefully unlock Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, and whichever rookie QB they grab in the first round.

31. Chicago Bears (3-14)

Justin Fields has officially cemented himself as the QB1 for the Chicago Bears, or at least that’s what we have been led to believe after his strong 2023 season. Being utilized more to his skill set, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seem to have a great plan in mind for him, something that will play into how they utilize their first overall selection. They also have the most cap space in the NFL to use to add more talent around Fields.

32. Houston Texans (3-13-1)

Congratulations go out to the Houston Texans, who have found themselves at the bottom of these NFL Power Rankings yet again. Before Lovie Smith was fired, he made sure that he went out on his terms, as the Texans did too well to end the year and earned the second overall pick, which they will likely use on one of the top rookie QBs.