NFL Preseason Odds: Bengals vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New York Giants in NFL Preseason action on Sunday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Bengals-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 2021 season where they went 10-7, making it all the way to the Super Bowl before losing 23-20 to the LA Rams. Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor look to be a lethal combination for years to come. Cincinnati keeps stockpiling talent around Burrow, and this team should take off.

New York on the other hand has been brutal lately. The team went 4-13 in 2021, which can actually be seen as an improvement over recent years. Daniel Jones has been injured more often than not since the 2019 draft, and a new head coach and General Manager combo will look to restore glory to this historic franchise.

Here are the Bengals-Giants NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Bengals-Giants Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +5.5 (-110)

New York Giants: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Hello, these are the defending AFC champions we are talking about here. This roster is LOADED. That fact cannot be emphasized enough. Ja’Marr Chase has reunited with former college teammate Burrow, registering 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie season. Chase and Tee Higgins, who totaled 1,091 yards and 6 touchdowns last season, form one of the league’s top 1-2 punches. Also back in the fold is last season’s leading rusher Joe Mixon, who rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Burrow has had to miss time after undergoing an appendectomy but has slowly begun his return. Brandon Allen suffered a concussion in the first preseason game but returned to practice this week.

Last year’s leading tackler Logan Wilson is back, and that is good news for the Bengals and their fan base. Star safety Jessie Bates has been absent all training camp, holding out for a longer contract. Trey Hendrickson, who led the team with a fantastic 14-sack performance in 2021, is back to anchor the defensive line. Cincinnati’s defense was merely average last season, surrendering 22.1 points per game, 17th in the league.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones is the incumbent starting quarterback, although there does not seem to be much confidence in that fact. Tyrod Taylor has been taking time with the first-team in practice, obviously leading to tons of speculation. Either way, there is some talent on this offense, definitely more than other four-win teams. Saquon Barkley should be better in his second season back from a gruesome knee injury. Kadarius Toney struggled in his rookie season, but the pedigree is there, as a former first-round pick that was a prolific playmaker in college. Wan’Dale Robinson is pressed into starting duty with Sterling Shepard’s absence but also possesses big-play talent. New York is in desperate need of scoring power as the team managed just 15.2. points per game last year, second lowest in the league.

New York’s defense was considerably better, allowing 24.5 points per game, but when you don’t score, you cannot win. Last season’s leading tackler Tae Crowder returns, as does Leonard Williams to anchor the defensive line. Last year’s second-round pick Azeez Ojulari is back after leading the team with 8 sacks. New York sacked opposing quarterbacks 34 times and intercepted 15 passes in 2021.

Final Bengals-Giants Prediction & Pick

No Joe Burrow is a huge loss for Cincinnati in this one.

Final Bengals-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York -5.5 (-110), under 38.5 (-115)