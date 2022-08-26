NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers vs. Colts prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Buccaneers-Colts prediction and pick.

The talk of this game, at least the beginning of it, will be about none other than Tom Brady. The 7-time champion will play in the final preseason game after a two-week absence that likely will be kept secret for now. Both of these teams are (0-2) heading into this game but both of these teams should feel good heading into Week 1 two weeks from Sunday.

Here are the Buccaneers-Colts NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Buccaneers-Colts Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3 (-110)

Indianapolis Colts: -3 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Since Brady will be starting the odds of the Bucs covering this spread increase. It’s unclear how long he will play but knowing his competitiveness he will want to stay in until he has a successful drive. A successful drive isn’t a field goal, which the Bucs only managed to get last week in the 13-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A successful drive is a touchdown regardless of how it comes. If Brady drives down the field and scores a TD in his first possession then that might be all he needs as he enters his 23rd season. If it doesn’t come right away then maybe expect him to just play the first half.

Todd Bowles isn’t concerned about Brady’s health and conditioning. This is needed as it’s the first time he will play with backup center Robert Hainsey, receiver Julio Jones, and TE Kyle Rudolph. In fact, everyone healthy will play in this game according to Bowles. Chris Godwin will not play, but he seems to be progressing well over the summer coming back from a torn ACL.

The Colts will be starting QB Matt Ryan so the Bucs’ defense will need to be on their game to start. It seems like a majority of the starters will be in this final test to see where things are two weeks before the season.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, Ryan will get the nod to start this game for the Colts. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will sit out so Phillip Lindsey and Ty’Son Williams will get most of the carries at RB. Head coach Frank Reich said that the starters will play at least up until halftime against the Buccaneers. That means that both sides want a realistic half of football.

This will be a good chance for Ryan and his receivers to build chemistry against a good team. Ryan has a lot of options at his disposal, with Michael Pittman Jr., Paris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Desmon Paton, and Keke Coutee at receiver. Mo Alie-Cx will be the starting tight end and he is a big body that can be used in the Red Zone. Expect Nick Foles to play the third quarter and Sam Ehlinger or Jack Cone in the 4th.

The defense will need to try and contain the best quarterback of all time so that will be quite a challenge. Brady hasn’t seen live-action football in a few weeks and will be eager to go out there and dominate. Former Patriots’ teammate Stephon Gilmore should have some fun competing against Brady so look for him and Kenny Moore II to disrupt the Buccaneer’s offense.

The Colts lost starting punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a torn Achilles and signed veteran punter Matt Haack. Sanchez, who also battled cancer in 2020, was an elite punter who solidified the special teams. It’s been tough for years for him and he will be a huge loss for this special teams unit.

Finals Buccaneers-Colts Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun game to watch with all the starters expected to play. Brady and the Buccaneers should cover this spread. I expect the offenses on both sides to show up so take the over here as well.

Finals Buccaneers-Colts Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers +3 (-110); Over 41.5 (-105)