NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022

It is Week 2 of the NFL Preseason as the Philadelphia Eagles will clash with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to look at the NFL odds series with an Eagles-Browns prediction and pick.

The Eagles and the Browns are two teams with playoff aspirations. Now, these squads will meet in an exhibition showdown on Sunday. These teams have met all week for joint practices, giving highlights left and right. Likewise, the best play from the exhibition came on a play where A.J. Brown made a spectacular catch that resembled the play of Randy Moss where he snatched the ball out of the cornerback’s grip and caught it.

Jalen Hurts is prepping for another season as the Eagles quarterback. Subsequently, he had a good preseason opener, going 6 for 6 with 80 yards. Miles Sanders did not have a rush play but did catch two passes for 20 yards.

The Browns have taken a safe approach with their preseason games so far. Their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went 1 for 5 for seven yards. Ultimately, it will be his last action for a while. The NFL has suspended Watson for 11 games along with a 7-figure fine. Cleveland has decided not to play him for the rest of the preseason. Additionally, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both will sit out for this preseason showdown with the Eagles. Amari Cooper likely will not suit up either.

Here are the Eagles-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles-Browns

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-105)

Cleveland Browns: +3 (-115)

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The Eagles have good depth on their side, giving them some options if they rest Hurts and Brown. Gardner Minshew is their backup quarterback and likely will see most of the action. He performed well in the preseason opener, going 8 for 12 with 81 yards. Conversely, none of the running backs could get their footing going, with each averaging 3.7 yards per attempt or fewer.

Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert got some action in the passing game. Reagor caught three passes on four targets for 26 yards. Meanwhile, Goedert nabbed his only target for 22 yards.

The Eagles struggled on third-down efficiency, going 5 for 17. Possibly, it could be first-game jitters. There is also a chance that the third and fourth-stringers will not be with the team when the season starts. Regardless, it was an issue in the preseason opener. The Eagles allowed five sacks. Thus, they must do a better job of protecting the quarterback. The Eagles enter 2022 with one of the deepest offensive lines in football. However, the entire unit got off to a slow start and must prove it was an aberration.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Additionally, they will win this preseason game if the line does its job and protects whoever is throwing the football.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns are resting practically everyone. Regardless, they will still go out and compete, with many players attempting to win a roster spot. With the suspension of Watson official, Jacoby Brissett may see some playing time as he prepares to become the starting quarterback. Now, Brissett may get to see what he can do as the season gets closer.

The Browns will see what depth they have, and who can provide the best backup in case of injuries throughout the season. Likewise, they will see what they have in other players and who can fill each void. The overall third-down efficiency was 33 percent last weekend. Thus, expect the Browns to improve upon that mark, using this preseason as an opportunity to try different things before the season begins. Rookie Jerome Ford performed well in the preseason opener, going off for 57 yards on 10 rushing attempts. Expect the Browns to use him more in an attempt to see what he brings to the table. Chubb and Hunt both have an injury history, so a player like Ford can fill the gap.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can execute on third down and run the ball efficiently. With Watson’s suspension imminent, running the ball will have more precedence as the season begins and Cleveland attempts to find its groove.

Final Eagles-Browns Prediction & Pick

If this were a regular season game, the game would be close. Both teams have nearly the same amount of talent, and both have similar goals. Ultimately, in this exhibition, the Eagles will prevail and win a close one, barely covering the odds and winning this. Pull for the Eagles to cover.

