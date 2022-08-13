NFL Preseason Odds: Rams vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off preseason! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Rams-Chargers prediction and pick.

The battle of LA will take place on January 1 toward the end of the regular season. However, the fans of LA will get a teaser when these two teams meet Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. This is just a preseason match, but I can assure both sides want to win to get a one-up on the other side. Yes, The Rams hold all the cards right now as they are the defending Super Bowl champs. 2022 is a new year though and there is a lot to look forward to for both of these squads.

The Rams enter the season with high hopes once again. They will be looking to repeat and have the roster to do so. The defense will likely be one of the toughest in the NFL once again and teams will have trouble scoring on them with consistency. The Chargers made a couple of splashes in the offseason when they traded for Khalil Mack and signed cornerback JC Jackson. The defense is improving and we all know what the offense will look like with QB Justin Herbert entering his third season in the NFL. If both teams can put everything together, this could be a potential 2023 Super Bowl preview.

Here are the Rams-Chargers NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Rams-Chargers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3 (-110)

Over: 31.5 (-115)

Under: 31.5 (-105)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams are a well-balanced team that can hurt you on both sides of the ball. Coming off of a Super Bowl win, I doubt that many starters will play in this game. Considering they don’t need to, I expect a ton of reps to be going to players fighting to make the team.

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins should get a majority of the reps at QB. A name to pay attention to offensively is receiver TuTu Atwell, who was drafted out of Louisville in 2021. He does not have a catch yet in his career but will be used as a specialist this season. Atwell is having a great camp so far and is establishing himself as a future weapon for this offense.

Expect a lot of the reserves to be playing defensively. Keep an eye out for names like Terell Burgess, Robert Rochell, Jonah Williams, Daniel Hardy, and Jake Gervase. Those names are putting in the work during camp and should play a lot Saturday night.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

A lot can be said about this Chargers team. After failing to make the postseason in 2021, the Chargers upgraded every part of their roster and are ready to make some noise this season. Herbert will be leading the offseason that has many weapons at his disposal. The defense added two elite names and signed some crucial players to fill the voids in the defense. Every position on defense is filled with a potential star and on paper, this might be one of the toughest teams to beat.

Chase Daniel and Easton Stick will share reps at QB. Herbert will not play in a preseason game and he likely never will. Running back Austin Ekeler won’t play either so that allows backups Isaiah Spiller, Josh Kelly, and Larry Rountree III to get extra reps.

Similar to Atwell for the Rams, DeAndre Carter is having a great camp as well. As a specialist, the former Washington Redskin has the ability to outrun any defender and has stepped up his route running as well. Keep an eye out for Carter as he is trying to become a huge part of this offense. Carter, Josh Palmer, Maurice Ffrench, Joe Reed, and Michael Bandy should get a majority of the WR reps.

On defense, keep an eye out for Morgan Fox, Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Chris Rumph II, and Nick Neimann. Gilman and Neimann will be all over the field making plays and the team is excited to see Woods in action for the first time as a rookie.

Final Rams-Chargers Prediction & Pick

I’m taking the Rams to cover this spread on the “road.” It’s going to be a close battle and one that should be worth paying attention to.

Final Rams-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Rams +3 (-110)