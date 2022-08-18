NFL Preseason Odds: Saints vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022

An NFC showdown is on tap to be an entertaining one as the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints go head-to-head in each team’s second preseason game at historic Lambeau Field. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Saints-Packers prediction and pick will be made.

Coming off of a 9-8 2021 campaign that saw the Saints barely miss out on the playoff fun, a new era in New Orleans has arrived. With Dennis Allen now at the helm, can the Saints rebound from a 17-13 loss last week in their first preseason game?

With little or no starters participating in the Packers NFC Championship preseason rematch with the 49ers last weekend, Green Bay and it’s more than likely backups will be eager for their first win of the 2022 season at home.

Here are the Saints-Packers NFL Preseason Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Saints-Packers Odds

New Orleans Saints: +3 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

What’s that sound? It’s the Saints marching into the 2022 season with many fresh faces and a quarterback that is more than ready to prove that he can lead New Orleans to a playoff berth. Now in his eighth season in the NFL coming off of a major knee injury, QB Jameis Winston can only hope that his body holds up the majority of the year. With a foot/ankle injury sustained in training camp, Winston is unlikely to see any action in Friday night’s battle with the Packers. Even if he was healthy, it is hard to imagine that the Saints would put Winston in the line of action considering his injury history.

Regardless, the Saints will rely on a stellar defensive cast and a game plan orchestrated by Dennis Allen to create turnovers and limit the Packers’ scoring chances. Already a defensive mastermind, expect Allen to use his aggressive ways to wreak havoc on Jordan Love and Green Bay QB room with immense pressure from the front seven. Not to mention, but Jordan Love is coming off a three-interception game against a Texans team that has nowhere near the talent that this Saints defense is equipped with.

While it is yet to be seen who will be suiting up on defense for New Orleans in this one, the Saints can at least find solace with backup QB Andy Dalton taking the reigns while Winston is banged up. Dalton certainly experienced success during his playing days with the Bengals, and he is the perfect bridge guy for a talented Saints roster that is right on the cusp of postseason play.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

To make a long story short, the Packers’ dependence on Jordan Love’s ability to not turn the ball over will be of utmost importance in Green Bay’s second preseason game. It didn’t seem long ago that the Packers stunned the football world by selecting the Utah State product in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft at the height of Aaron Rodger’s greatness. Fast forward a couple of seasons later, and Love is in serious danger of being left in the dust as an early-round bust.

Obviously, if the Packers want a chance to cover the spread on Friday evening, they will need Love’s best stuff to overtake the Saints. There is no denying Love’s talent, but he needs to take that next step to prove that he can be that guy when Rodgers decides to hang it up someday.

If Love can’t get the job done, then Green Bay will have no other choice but to rely on backup Danny Etling and company to help lead the way. Statistically, Etling was the Packers’ best quarterback in game one as he completed 13 of 24 passes for 123 yards and a lone touchdown.

Another contributing factor in this one will come in the form of fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, who is a possible standout wideout out of Nevada. Doubs has begun to make a name for himself as he has caught the eye of many throughout the league with his sharp route running and strong mitts when he corrals the football. In college, Doubs lit up the scene with 225 catches and more than 3,300 yards in his career including a 1,100-yard season in 2021.

Final Saints-Packers Prediction & Pick

Whenever these two squads get together on the gridiron, expect some big plays on the boundaries and some stout bruteness up front on both sides to be the name of the game on Friday. With the Saints having the more experienced quarterback play as a major advantage, New Orleans should jump out to an early lead before their skilled and promising backups put the finishing touches on a spread-covering win.

Final Saints-Packers Prediction & Pick: Saints +3 (-110)