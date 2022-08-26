NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Minnesota Vikings end their preseason in Denver with the Broncos! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Vikings-Broncos prediction and pick.

This is a game that many NFL fans might overlook, but it should be a good one as the preseason starts to finish up. The Vikings are (0-2) so far and the Broncos are (1-1) in their two games. The Broncos are coming off of an ass-whoopin as they allowed 42 points to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The Bills look very scary right now with a majority of their reserves doing that damage. Buffalo proved their backups are better than the Broncos’ backups and that might not be a good sign for Denver as the season approaches.

The Vikings scored just seven points in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. Minnesota threw for 157 yards combined with two interceptions coming from Kellen Mond. Both of these teams have a lot to prove heading into the regular season so this game tomorrow night is a big one.

Here are the Vikings-Broncos NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings-Broncos Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -1 (-110)

Denver Broncos: +1 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has a chance to win this game with none of the starters playing for the Broncos. That didn’t turn out great for them last week so the Vikings have a chance to win their first preseason game tomorrow night. This is a good opportunity for RB Ty Chandler and the backup receivers to get a chance to make the team. The Vikings have a lot of depth at the skill positions so this is a tryout for everyone else.

The Vikings just traded for backup QB Nick Mullens to sit behind starter Kirk Cousins. Now I know that trade means nothing to the average NFL fan, however, Mullens has proved to be worth something in his career. He torched the Vikings just two weeks ago when he was on the Las Vegas Raiders and the Vikings said that’s who they want to be the backup. Mullens saw success with the 49ers in years past also. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he likely won’t play so that leaves Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion to lead them. Those two didn’t play so great against the 49ers but the Broncos’ defense didn’t look great last week.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Denver needs a massive bounce-back performance. They allowed 42 points to basically Case Keenum and Duke Johnson. The Bills only had three incomplete passes all game long which means the secondary for the Broncos was lost. That can’t happen again and it likely won’t. Kellen Mond does not have the experience Keenum has and threw two interceptions last game. None of the starters will be playing so everyone who suits up on this defensive unit will be playing to make the final roster. The defense must keep them in the game or else it could be another blowout.

Josh Johnson and Ryan Rypien will be the two QBs playing for the Broncos. Russell Wilson clearly doesn’t need to play in this game and his first action as a Bronco will come in Seattle when they play his former Seahawks. That will be two weeks away and they are going to try and figure out who the backup will be. Rypien played well last week despite the blowout. He completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and a TD. He finished with a 110.1 passer rating and proved to complete passes to many different options. If Rypien plays well once again then I expect the Broncos to win this game in Denver.

Finals Vikings-Broncos Prediction & Pick

The Broncos will not get blown out again and I expect them to cover this spread at home. Take the over here as well as 35.5 is low for an NFL game.

Finals Vikings-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Broncos +1 (-110); Over 35.5 (-105)