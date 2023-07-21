Count Robert Saleh as one who believes Aaron Rodgers will play more than one season with the New York Jets. “I’d be shocked if he didn’t play multiple years,” Saleh said Friday. “I mean, he looks like a little kid out there.”

Robert Saleh says he'd be "shocked" if Aaron Rodgers does not play multiple seasons with the Jets pic.twitter.com/PmMJEKGr6l — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 21, 2023

The coach’s comment came one day after Rodgers alluded to likely playing past the 2023 season with New York.

“The Jets gave up a lot for me,” Rodgers said Thursday. “So, to just play one year would be a disservice. Now, if that one year turns into a magical year, who knows?”

A magical year would be the Jets winning their first Super Bowl championship since 1969. Even with the future Hall of Fame quarterback in the fold after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, a title could be a stretch. The Jets have not reached the playoffs in 12 seasons.

Does this sound like a guy who will be one-and-done? Aaron Rodgers likes the #Jets future pic.twitter.com/gNXwY24tLq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 21, 2023

But Rodgers and the Jets are thinking big. And the 39-year-old appears thrilled with his new team.

Saleh would love for this to be a long-term marriage. But don’t look for the coach to push the topic with his new QB.

“I don’t think he needs to (commit to multiple seasons),” Saleh explained. “I don’t want to back him into a corner and commit to something like that. I just want him to have fun … odds are if you’re enjoying playing football, you’re going to want to continue doing it.”

Before crossing that bridge, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets must restructure his huge contract ahead of the 2023 season. Rodgers is owed more than $108 million through 2024. Yet only $1.165 million of that is due this season. Obviously, a better balance needs to be worked out.