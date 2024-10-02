Following a roller-coaster return from Jordan Love in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers received more encouraging news from the signal-caller on Wednesday.



“I came out of the game fine … I like where my knee is at,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on X.

Love completed 32 of 54 passes for 389 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions and added one rush for six yards in the 31-29 loss on Sunday. The former pro bowler played from behind the entirety of the game but still looked like himself. He made some solid throws and withstood pressure in the pocket.

However, Love showed some rust, throwing three interceptions against a stout Vikings defense. Despite the shaky performance, a 22-point fourth quarter helped Green Bay nearly pull an upset victory. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said they dug themselves into a hole early on. Regardless, the team has a 2-2 record and has looked solid without Love starting.

Can Jordan Love get the Packers on the right track?

Everyone saw Love's true potential in the Wild Card Round against the Dallas Cowboys. He threw 16 of 21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. His efficiency was on full display as he diced apart the Cowboys' defense. When the 2024 NFL season started, that success carried over.

He threw 17 of 34 for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Although he had a more difficult time dissecting the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, he still made some wild plays when necessary. When Love sprained his MCL in Week 1, many were fearful of what would happen. Luckily, it was merely a sprain and no ligament damage.

Although the Packers won two straight games with Malik Willis as the main quarterback, Love was surely missed. His composure, and chemistry with his teammates are unmatched. Not to mention, Love understands LaFleur's offense about as good as anyone. He'll look to get the Packers on the right track in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.