At least five teams showed interest in trading for Brian Burns with the Panthers, including the 49ers and Ravens.

Apparently, the Carolina Panthers received plenty of trade interests for star pass rusher Brian Burns ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline. However, they rejected all the attempts–including the ones made by the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens–and stood firm in their desire to keep 25-year-old.

At least five teams showed interest in trading for Burns, but the Panthers quickly shut them down since they had no interest in moving the two-time Pro Bowler. Aside from the 49ers and Ravens, the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars all reached out to inquire about Burns' availability, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It's not surprising why there were a number of teams who wanted to secure Burns' services. He's one of the best pass rushers in the game today, having already recorded five sacks, 14 solo tackles and one forced fumble in the seven games he has played in with the Panthers.

And with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it's definitely worth exploring whether the Panthers would consider the idea of moving him. At the end of the trade deadline, though, Carolina made it clear they want Burns and will do everything they can to keep him long term.

Both the 49ers and Ravens needed a quality pass rusher, so it makes sense why they tried to trade for Brian Burns. Despite the failure to get him, though, San Francisco still did well after landing Chase Young from the Washington Commanders.

The Bears also resolved their issue on that end by acquiring Montez Sweat in a deal with the Commanders as well.

As for the Panthers, only time will tell if they did the right thing of refusing the trade interests for Burns.