The Bears have agreed to a $98 million contract extension with Montez Sweat after dealing for the ex-Commanders star at the trade deadline.

After dealing for the Washington Commanders pass rusher before last week's NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears have made Montez Sweat a part of their long-term future. The Bears and Sweat agreed to a four-year, $98 million contract extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sweat's contract extension, which was secured by Klutch Sports, includes $72,865,360 in guaranteed money, pushing the total deal to $105 million, per Rapoport.

The massive contract extension nets Sweat $24.5 million per year, which makes him the fifth highest-paid edge rusher in the league, trailing only Nick Bosa, TJ Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett.

It's a big commitment from the Bears, who have struggled to find a consistent edge rusher ever since they traded away All-Pro Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2022.

Chicago had been linked to edge rushers since the offseason and throughout training camp, so it wasn't too surprising to see them pull the trigger on a trade for the Commanders defensive lineman.

Bears-Commanders Montez Sweat trade

After rumors connected Chicago to the Commanders' defender, the Bears traded a 2024 second round pick to Washington for Sweat, a former first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sweat was part of a mini fire-sale by the Commanders, who also dealt fellow former first rounder and pass rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears' trade for Sweat certainly makes more sense now, as they wouldn't have been so willing to part ways with a second rounder if they had no intention of extending Sweat long-term.

In eight games played for the Commanders this season, Sweat has compiled 32 combined tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told the media that Sweat will make his debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.