The 2024 season has been a struggle for the San Francisco 49ers, as they have crawled out to a 3-4 record thanks to a bevy of injuries they have had to deal with so far on the year. Their playmaker group on offense has been hit the hardest, and it could make it necessary for the front office to go out and swing a trade to shore up the position.

San Fran just lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season after he tore his ACL and MCL in the team's Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, while Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings have been battling their own ailments throughout the season. Luckily for the Niners, there are a couple of solid wide receiver trade targets who are available, with Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams being viewed as a guy the team should pursue.

“The plethora of playmakers the 49ers appeared to have in August is suddenly thin. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season (torn ACL/MCL), McCaffrey is still out and Deebo Samuel Sr. is dealing with a form of pneumonia. Kupp, who is expected to return soon from an ankle injury, has managed 2.0 yards per route run since the start of 2023 and has long had success under coach Sean McVay, so one would think Kyle Shanahan could get the most out of him, too. If the Rams are up for dealing Kupp, San Francisco should be the first place they look; it's better to take draft capital from your rival than anyone else.” – Seth Walder, ESPN

Cooper Kupp could provide 49ers a huge boost on offense

Kupp has only played in two games this season after he suffered an ankle injury back in Week 2, but he racked up 18 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown during that time, so he clearly can still be incredibly productive when he's on the field. The problem is staying on the field, but he is set to return to action for the Rams in their Week 8 Thursday Night Football contest, so he appears to be good to go for the time being.

Pulling off an intra-division trade could be difficult, but Los Angeles seems intent on moving Kupp before the trade deadline, and San Francisco desperately needs some playmakers on offense due to all the injuries they dealt with. There will surely be a handful of suitors for Kupp, but with their offensive situation looking dire for the time being, the 49ers could end up being one of the more aggressive teams in their quest to add to their team.