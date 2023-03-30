A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The San Francisco 49ers do appear to have a quarterback quandary to deal with in the offseason. The 2023 NFL season is still many months away, but there will always be a focus on which between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy will be under center in Week 1.

That said, there are also murmurs around the league that the 49ers could part ways with Brock Purdy via a trade, which would leave Trey Lance in a perfect situation to take over as the team’s starter again.

For 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, a trade is always a possibility into just for Brock Purdy but for anyone in the organization.

“Now, we sit here and that opened up opportunities. We’ve got another guy (Purdy) who can play really well. We brought in Sam Darnold, who can play. I hope all three of these guys are impressing, Shanahan said amid Brock Purdy trade speculations. per David Lombardi of The Athletic. “I don’t want to lose any of them, but we’ll listen to anything. We’ll listen if someone wants to trade for John Lynch, if someone wants to trade for me, I’m sure John Lynch will listen. We’ll listen on anything. But our goal is always to see how good we can make the team. And we feel that we have a very good situation at quarterback right now. Not just with three guys who are very capable of being starters, but we also have three guys that allow us to build a very good roster.”

There are still plenty of unknowns for the 49ers with regard to their quarterback situation. For one, Brock Purdy has just recently gone under the knife to repair a right elbow injury. Trey Lance is also still trying to get to his best form after a season-ending injury in 2022. The Niners have also signed former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold in the offseason.

In 2022, Brock Purdy ignited the 49ers amid the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, passing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions in nine total games played. With Purdy under center, the 49ers closed out the 2022 regular season with six wins in a row with him as starter.